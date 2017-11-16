Haunts & Jaunts: The paranormal enigma

The paranormal enigma: paint it black

I get it! Weekly excursions into the unknown involve a social gathering—sharing a common interest, reconnecting with old friends and spending a few hours together in mirth and mayhem. And, certain paying venues are the Real Deal! I frequent these on occasion, because not only the legitimacy of paranormal activity and history, but also friendships developed throughout the years.

Yet, I continue to ask myself—what am I looking for? Is it “residual activity”—a tape loop of time and space, playing over and over. An adrenaline rush? Activity of a more intelligent nature? Or, perhaps, seeking something more ominous and dangerous? We may very well be dealing with a darker type of entity than Casper the friendly ghost; an arena that is exciting for some, or on the flip side, a warning to back the hell off for others. In-human spirits (those never having a physical life) are for a select few, and not those developing their skills in Pay Per View’s.

Demonic entities could be the issue behind the paranormal. My direction of thinking on the matter of ghosts has changed over the years. A reinforcement of my spiritual faith has also nudged me into another direction. They say, “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” however in ghost hunting, the term ‘flattery’ may well be a misnomer. Try ‘deception!’

With our changing times, current events, and prevailing clouds of evil worldwide, I feel “their” time has come. Anonymity’s taken a back seat. No need to hide anymore! The demonic realm encompasses inhuman supernatural beings of intelligence and power. Call them what you will—devils, demons, tricksters or imitators—they relish nothing better than a good challenge, and battle. It’s the living they target! Taking on a haunted location harboring the presence of demonic influence is serious business, not meant for the meek or inexperienced. They’ll rip you to shreds and steer your life into a direction you never imagined you could go. They can effect your health. It begins with oppression. It could end with possession. The time span to accomplish this is of no consequence to those pulling the strings. It might be through generations, all starting with peculiar things happening in your home. It, consequently, snowballs downhill from there.

The majority of investigative groups, with training in Paranormal Disney World’s, are ill prepared to deal with this black aspect of the paranormal in the home and businesses sector. Also, many of these paying venues could possibly house some semblance of demonic shenanigans, which is a scary prospect for individuals just getting their kicks by visiting a haunted location. For the demonic, it has turned into a weekend parade of fruit ripe for the picking.

Food for thought!