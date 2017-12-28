Haunts & Jaunts: New Year’s resolutions carry on for 2018

The New Year’s resolutions carry on for 2018

The New Year means many different things to many different people. New Year’s resolutions certainly play a part. Resolutions all boil down to being dissatisfied with ourselves and admitting our shortcomings, to finally making it all straight in 2018. Will we? That’s the million dollar question. Where do we want to go? Who do we want to be? Speculating we have another year to make these changes, will it be enough time? I have changes I’d like to see materialize as I’m sure you do. I believe (and have to) that 2018 will be that year!

The past few years I have examined, dissected and reviewed my involvement in the paranormal; taking a cold hard look at the reasoning (my own in particular) behind investigating it. Admittedly, it has been for personal satisfaction and a drive to place a finger upon the unknown. After several years of doing this I’m convinced there’s something out there just beyond the veil, waiting to be discovered. Will it, and documented for authenticity, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt? Will it change a skeptic’s opinion? In 2018… I don’t feel that will happen. For years I was an explorer, however now, I don’t feel the desire to do those weekend excursions anymore. I already know it’s out there. What am I going to prove that I already don’t know? Nothing! I no longer feel the need for an adrenaline rush, to test out costly equipment (or even buy it), lose sleep, put miles on my car, or most important, baggage on my personal psyche. Laura and I live in a haunted house on the south side of Indianapolis. We own one in Kentucky. When I feel the need…it’s there on our home front. There and waiting!

New Year’s resolutions? In no particular order: lose some weight (the heavier I get, the more sluggish I feel), and encourage my wife in the same; cut the adult beverages to a minimum; I don’t need to smoke, but I do; become a better husband and father; and make some rash financial decisions for upcoming retirement literally around the corner. Yet, of utmost importance—reinvigorating my faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and becoming a faithful servant, witness and worker for our new church home! Yet, there’s one more: helping those in need of a paranormal or supernatural situation.

We’ll do what we can. Life can be quirky. Our world has a lot of questions without easy answers. It seems that it’s US that often carry the weight!

Happy New Year!