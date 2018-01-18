Haunts & Jaunts: Mystery of the H.H. Holmes Collection

The Mystery of the H.H. Holmes Collection

Irvington is special to Alan Hunter. For many years he’s led the historic/haunted tours each October. It’s a labor of love, for him and all who volunteer their time. One of his stops along the trek is 5811 Julian Avenue to discuss the former cottage site where America’s first serial killer, H.H. Holmes once took brief residence. On these tours, things sometimes happen!

Some 13 years ago, while pausing at this notorious location, an elderly couple, former participants of Alan’s Greenfield walk, approached to ask if he would be interested in items relating to the Holmes crime. Well…yes, of course! They claimed the items belonged to a relative, and they “Just wanted it gone!” At the end of that night’s tour the couple had disappeared, vanishing into the dark. Alan shrugged it off.

The following weekend this same couple stepped up to Alan’s wife Rhonda with a box of items. “This is for Al…he is expecting these.” They left. Rhonda placed the box in the trunk of the car. A decade passed before the contents of the box were fully explored. This was prior to Erik Larson’s book Devil in the White City, and the growing interest in the tale of Holmes’ murder of young Howard Pitezel in the small cottage on Julian Avenue, effectively becoming the first murder in Irvington! Opening the box became a revelation of sorts….

Is it a collection that can readily be attributed to Holmes? I believe so. Some items are directly connected to the man, yet many others remain a mystery. Alan made the decision to donate the artifacts to the Irvington Historical Society at the Bona Thompson Memorial Center. They were on display this past fall when Laura and I viewed the collection and had the opportunity to meet the great-great-grandson of Herbert Mudgett (Holmes), Jeff Mudgett; a man on his own journey of discovery. And…what was in the box?

Photographs…Tintypes and Cabinet Cards; a lock of human hair (held together by twine and wrapped in paper); three scalpels (seemingly a surgeon’s tool. Holmes?); bone artifacts (dice and an awl); handwritten notes and receipts; medicinal plants (wrapped in apothecary paper); and an autopsy class photo containing what appears to be Holmes. Could this be his stuff?

Holmes, due to his personality quirks, was a collector of memento… possibly using these as moments of reflection between crimes? It appears that amassing an array of souvenirs fit exactly into his persona. The majority of the photos are not identified, yet the cities where they were taken coincided with Holmes’ travels. Including Indianapolis….

Alan and Rhonda Hunter appeared on the History Channel’s American Ripper series about Holmes in 2017, profiling this collection of artifacts. It brought Holmes a little closer to Indianapolis and Irvington. Alan has his own theories as to where the collection originated. You will have to read his book to find out. Information on H.H. Holmes is readily found on the internet.