Haunts & Jaunts: A mother’s grief never stops

Things sometimes happen…

Last Friday afternoon I was leaving the Marathon gas station at Bluff and Southport Road when I was stopped by someone I initially assumed was soliciting. Unfortunately, in today’s times, this is the first reaction we have. This however was no such thing. I felt no apprehension approaching the parked car with an arm beckoning me from the drivers window. She stepped from her car to talk and I met 90-year-old Laurella Stegemoller.

Laurella is the mother of 61-year-old Dean Stegemoller, killed Tuesday, Jan. 9, by a hit-and-run driver within sight of where we were presently talking. Two people walking discovered his body around 6:23 p.m. in the 7100 block of Bluff Road, just south of busy Southport Road, and literally right across from the Pizza King restaurant. Dean died from multiple blunt force trauma. IMPD determined it had been a hit and run, and went to work. To see folks walking along Bluff Road is not unusual, with CVS, Kroger, the Marathon station and strip shops all in close proximity. To hit someone and then drive on, however is not acceptable by any means! Do they have a conscience, just afraid or even care that their actions have drastically changed lives? Laurella is looking for answers. She’s looking for closure, no matter how painful. And, she’ll not be stopping anytime soon!

She’s in pain, yet on a mission: since the death of her son, spending hours cruising surrounding neighborhoods looking for the vehicle involved. She’s out for justice, asking questions and looking for resolution. She asked if I lived nearby (Yes, only about a mile away). She asked what kind of car I drove (I pointed to my maroon Honda Element). She asked about cameras from nearby businesses (I told her the one at Marathon only pointed to the gas pumps, yet, the one at CVS’s south corner might have captured something). I told her I wrote a weekly column for The Southside Times, gave her a copy, and that’d I’d put it out there. Maybe it would help. Lord help those involved if she finds them before IMPD does. And…she knows the vehicle she’s looking for.

Camera footage from Pizza King, across the street from the hit, revealed quite a bit. IMPD is looking for a 2004-2006 silver Chevy SUV (Suburban, Tahoe, or Silverado) having significant damage to the front passenger side. If trying to hide it, the vehicle will be tucked away somewhere. If they’re imbeciles, they’ll still be driving it! I’m hoping for the latter, as is Laurella. Pizza King owner Derek Brickler, upon review of the camera video, “A lot of brake tapping around 6:20, and then one car actually puts it in reverse.” The Chevy SUV?

Laurella Stegemoller has now outlived two sons. This is not the natural order of things! I feel a connection. Dean was her caregiver (I was, in the last years of my mother’s life). Dean was a laborer, sports fan (go Colts!) and a family man. (ditto, except for the Colts), and buried Jan. 15 at Washington Park East Cemetery (same as my parents, grandparents, and most likely me). Dean and I were born the same year and were the same age. No one needs to go out like he did!

“Dean is gone,” Laurella states. “No matter how many years it takes to find out who did it, that person needs to spend the rest of their life behind bars!”