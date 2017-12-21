Haunts & Jaunts: Merry Christmas 2017

As a child living in the inner city neighborhood of Twin Aire, the mystery of Christmas was month-long in December, culminating in going to bed on Christmas Eve as the clock stroked toward midnight. I slept fitfully for a few hours, always awakening during the whee hours of morning. Kerry slept like the younger brother he was while I prowled through the house arriving at the Christmas tree, suddenly with a dramatic outlay of presents under it. I was looking for Santa, but had missed him—again! I continued to ‘prowl’ after our move to the far east side on South Post Road. And sometimes now, as an adult, I still prowl. Because… do you ever really want to give that up?

I’ve always carried the notion that Santa is a supernatural event. Our childhood engulfed us with his annual visit and presents under the tree. Christmas morning dawned with innocent wonder that something beyond the ordinary had happened while we slept. Magic! When I would spend Christmas Eve with my grandparents, they always put out a plate of cookies and a glass of milk for Santa. The next morning they were empty, with a trail of cookie crumbs littering the table.

Today for me there are twinkling lights, lawn decorations, music, food, family and friends as we continue forward in this passage through life. There’s also a feel in the air that maybe… just maybe… we can put away meanness and violence, at least for a short time, and revel in those still with us during this season and reflect on those departed. My mother always had a youthful glee while opening presents. They were few and far between during her childhood. Priceless memories!

My wife and I purchased our first live Christmas tree recently, a Balsam Fir. Laura had visions of decorating it Victorian style. She did that and more. While contemplating which tree to buy I found Elvis dressed in black leather with pivoting hips, and singing as his Christmas cap sways to and fro. “What says Christmas more than this?” I asked. Having her own plans for interior decorations, Laura stared at me.

As with the supernatural aspects of Santa Claus,and most certainly validation there’s a God, and Jesus dwelt among us for a short time, comes another realization: it’s a big, mysterious world out there! We must never turn our minds off to the possibilities lying in front of our eyes. For Laura, our kids and grandkids, we choose to continue the magic and legacy of Christmas. It’s a comfort!

Merry Christmas to one and all!