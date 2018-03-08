Haunts & Jaunts: The last flight of Carole Lombard

The last flight of Carole Lombard

In 1926, actress Carole Lombard was seriously injured in an auto accident, resulting in the left side of her face being scarred. She recovered and with careful lighting, angles and makeup, most were not even aware. She wouldn’t let those scars get in the way of her career or the things she believed in. Her last trek upon this earth was the War Bond Rally in Indianapolis, Jan. 15, 1942.

The rally was a success. Her day was a frenzy of nonstop activity fueled by her tireless drive, Coca-Colas and cigarettes. “As a Hoosier, I am proud that Indiana led the nation in buying Liberty Bonds in the last war, “ she proclaimed. “I want to believe that Indiana will lead every other state again this time-and we will! We won the last war, and with your help we will win this war!” She would not live to see it. Her last words before boarding the flight out of Indianapolis were, “Before I say goodbye to you all, come on-join me in a big cheer-‘V for Victory!’” The plane lifted into the darkness of the evening, carrying Carole Lombard into eternity.

It had taken three days by train to travel from the west coast. Carole didn’t have another three days returning. She needed to be back immediately! There were rumors of an affair between her husband, Clark Gable and a young actress named Lana Turner on the set of the movie Somewhere I’ll Find You. She chose flying. Back in the 40s, flying was a different experience—the planes stopped every few hundred miles. Her flight ping ponged from Indianapolis to numerous cities along the route, eventually diverted to McCarren Airfield (now Nellis AFB) in Las Vegas where it was refueled, hitting the skies a little after 7 p.m. bound for Burbank, Calif. Fifteen minutes after takeoff and some 33 miles southwest of Las Vegas, TWA Flight 3, still climbing to reach altitude, struck the cliffs 200 feet short of the crest of Mount Potosi at 185 miles an hour. All 22 people lost their lives.

There are rumors that Lombard was in Indianapolis the evening before the rally, having taken a plane from Chicago rather than a train. Those hours were spent at an Indianapolis national landmark, the Tuckaway House (a historic Meridian Park bungalow) on the near Northside. Palm reader Nellie Simmons Meier (who had read the palms of hundreds of actors, writers and politicians) warned Lombard of ‘imminent’ danger. Photos of these folks dot the walls of Tuckaway, including a 1930s autographed portrait of Lombard hanging at the bottom of the stairs. I have touched it! However, there’s no conclusive proof that Lombard ever visited, or received this premonition, other than word of mouth. Unfortunate! Supposedly Lombard’s own mother expressed premonitions about flying that night. Clark Gable never really recovered!

The Claypool Hotel, where Lombard stayed the night before her death, was demolished in 1969.The Indianapolis Propylaeum, a nonprofit civic site at 1410 N. Delaware St., acquired some of the furniture (including her bed) from her suite at an auction in 2000. You can see and touch it for yourself.

There were many tributes in the days to follow. One such: “Down deep in their hearts, those who had chatted with her over the back fence or across a garden row knew that Carole Lombard wanted more than anything else to be a model housewife and a good neighbor. Ans she was just that. She was a lovable person, just as much at home in blue denim and gingham as she was in furs and jewels.”