Haunts & Jaunts: The LaSalle Street Murder

The LaSalle Street Murder

The cottage at 1318 N. LaSalle Street sits today almost obscured by overgrowth among a narrow avenue of tightly packed houses. When I visited a few years ago there was a ‘No Trespassing’ sign in the front yard. I don’t know if that was because of the notoriety, or they didn’t want salesmen. Most don’t realize what happened in this small 1300 square-foot, two-bedroom house, perhaps not even the current inhabitants. It’s one such glimpse of Indianapolis’ darker history.

The Christmas season was rapidly approaching Indianapolis in 1971. Christmas songs made the rounds on local radio, the air was cooler as the overnight hours brought in snow for the morning work commute. Bell ringers stood outside stores as folks prepared for celebration throughout the month. A time of innocence? There might not be such a thing! On Dec. 1 the bodies of three men—Bob Gierse, Bob Binson, and James Baker—were discovered in three separate rooms of the home on LaSalle Street, bound and gagged, blunt force trauma to the head, and throats slit from ear to ear. The home was shared by Gierse and Hinson. Baker had his own place nearby, but was there that night. The murders seemed to be a result of their own making. They were extreme playboys!

Ed Wenck, in his book “Hoosier Killers’ states: “They seemed to be mimicking the Rat Pack—drinking, smoking, brawling (at low dive bars) and flirting.” And participating in a personal best contest—sleeping with as many women (single, engaged, dating, married…it didn’t matter) as they could in 1971. The winner would receive a steak dinner. Barker was winning, with Gierse a close second. At night, the three men became prowling animals, with neither a penchant for Christmas songs or the Reason for the Season. Day time transformed them into businessmen with hangovers. They operated a microfilm company—B & B—a short distance away on E. 10th Street. It was loaded with stolen equipment and rumors of affiliation with local mobsters used to acquire the gear.

Motives for the murders? Revenge? Wenck writes, “It’s a motive for sure, but the killings themselves seemed to have been methodically, perhaps professionally executed.” Theories abound from jealous boyfriends and husbands to a $150,000 life insurance policy on the men from their former employer to mobster payback to even government conspiracy regarding microfilm, involving Jimmy Hoffa and President Richard Nixon. None of these ever panned out. And the nagging question: these were three big guys… street fighters and bar brawlers. How were they so easily subdued? IMPD lists the case as officially still open, an unsolved crime that has been pursued for decades.

The house sits docile now on the fringes of the inner city as another Christmas season unfolds. A light dusting of snow covers as another generation takes up residence within the walls, witness to the unspeakable some 46 years ago. If any house should be haunted, it would be this one!