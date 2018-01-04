Haunts & Jaunts: H.H. Holmes comes for a visit

H.H. Holmes comes for a visit

Indiana can claim bragging rights for a variety of things: sports, downtown culture, restaurants, greenways and state parks, and industry and business. Yet, it also holds the distinction of briefly flirting with the first officially designated serial killer in United States history. The man was H.H. Holmes. It happened in the small community of Irvington. It was a little too close for comfort!

H.H.Holmes (Herman W. Mudgett) was an enterprising man, a trained doctor in the 1890s. His medical skills it turned out were not to help those with health issues, but rather to hinder—upon death! He oversaw construction of a hotel in Chicago in anticipation of the World’s Colombian Exposition in 1893. Folks traveling to Chicago would need a place to stay and Holmes would provide, with a minor provision—many checking in would not check out. The Murder Castle, as later designated, was a building of trapdoors, strange hallways, hidden rooms and chutes to the basement… Holmes’s working area. He was out of Chicago just before the authorities closed in.

Holmes, small in stature with a walrus mustaches and a perk for the ladies, became a traveling man. He had his charms, yet his demons. Insurance fraud and murder became his foray. Before being put to death, he admitted to 27 victims, but it was likely many more. You could never get a straight answer from Holmes, or one you could believe.

An accomplice, Benjamin Pitezel, unknowingly sacrificed his three children (Alice, Nellie, Howard) to an insurance fraud, losing his own life in the balance. The children traveled with Holmes, but it was a short journey. The girl’s bodies were found buried in a basement of a home in Canada. Meanwhile, Holmes rented a small cottage in Irvington—yes, This Irvington—arriving with 10-year-old Howard Pitezel in tow. Numerous people recalled the strange little man, quirky, and with the child. Holmes wasn’t in Indianapolis long. By the time Philadelphia detective Frank Geyer arrived the home was empty. However, young Howard remained behind—in pieces: teeth, bits of bone and charred human remains. The children were sacrificed—there could be no witnesses!

Holmes was caught and prosecuted, not only for the murder of Benjamin Pitezel, but also his three children; and then others. In prison, his confidence rivaled a rooster strutting in the barnyard. It didn’t help. He was hanged in Philadelphia on May 7,1896. And so this would seem to end the legacy of H.H. Holmes. Or does it?

Questions have arisen. Was it really Holmes that was hanged? If not, who’s buried in his grave? And, did Holmes have extracurricular activities in London, England? Was he Jack the Ripper? Great-great-grandson Jeff Mudgett has some thoughts on the subject…