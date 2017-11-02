Haunts & Jaunts: The Gettysburg stories

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania is claimed to be an “extreme” haunted location. From the three day campaign of fear, adrenaline, emotional despair, and sudden death and injury, I don’t doubt it! Laura and I were there only three days… hardly time to scratch the surface. The battle was a demonstration of humanity at its best and worst, seemingly with supernatural ramifications carrying over to this day. These are just a few of my favorite stories and observations from others over the years:

Stories of sightings of phantom brigades moving through the early morning fog; audible sounds of music, singing and shouting; drums, rifle and cannon fire; re-en actors encountering those in period garb turning out NOT to be re-en actors; Sachs Bridge, a retreat point for the Confederate Army has become a focal point of local lore, drawing folks almost nightly; the sighting of a woman continually roaming over East Cemetery Hill; and, strange happenings at Gettysburg College (known as Pennsylvania College during the battle). Severely wounded soldiers were taken there.

The west side of Baltimore Street houses a building now known as the Soldier’s National Museum. During the battle it was used as the headquarters of General Howard. Afterwards it became an orphanage for children. The “dungeon,” a basement alcove, was used by a particularly wicked matron who thought that punishment was best suited by chaining children to the walls and leaving them in darkness. Reports from this location have included apparitions and the sound of children’s voices, sometimes laughing.

The Jennie Wade home — the only civilian causality as she baked bread in the kitchen — has activity: upstairs footsteps, a second floor security chain swinging on its own accord, and children visitors seeing the apparitions of other children.

I could go on and on, yet space does not allow. Our group did, however, have a few oddities occur.

Presently, the group continues to pull out ghostly images from photographs. The Triangular Field is a past hotbed of activity, producing mists, shadow figures, rustling in the treeline, and the feel of eyes upon you. Steve Hunt knelt upon the ground and came up with with a cut and finger sized welts upon one leg. He stated if felt as if something had grabbed his leg, yet, not in a threatening way. The next morning the site was examined. There were no rocks or sticks that would have caused the injury. One of my photos showed two shadow masses in the field. This photo mysteriously disappeared from my camera card. This has been known to happen.

On Cemetery Ridge Laura was walking alone near the High Water Mark when she was suddenly enveloped in body odor. She backed out of it and then returned to experience the same. On that hot July during the third day of battle soldiers would have been profusely sweating (and had been for the past two days) without the benefit of a shower.

At the Jennie Wade House a photo of Tim Poynter in a mirror, found with a “figure” standing at his shoulder. You can see in the expanded photo no one was standing next to him.

Two of Laura’s photos (downtown Gettysburg and re-en actors on the battlefield) came out sepia toned (black & white). The camera did this itself.

Good times at Gettysburg! We are already planning a return trip.