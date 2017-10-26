Haunts & Jaunts: Gettysburg – not enough hours in the day

Gettysburg-Not enough hours in the day

The Battle of Gettysburg happened over the course of three days, July 1-3, 1863. Three days! That’s the exact number of days my wife and I spent there, trying to make sense of it all. There’s a lot of sense to be made, and multiple locations to even begin that process. Unfortunately, there’s not enough hours in the day. Or even enough days!

Friday, 6:30 a.m. found us on Little Round Top, sipping coffee on the upper veranda of the 44th and 12th New York Infantry monument. The morning was cool as we gazed out over the valley below us: the brown boulders of Devil’s Den (where we had been just a few hours prior) was a downward glance while a white cotton blanket of fog encased the Wheat Field over to our right. We walked the ridge while Alan Hunter continued the history lesson from the night before. There was a lot to take in!

The next two days were a whirlwind of activity, with little pause or rest. Alan prefers it that way. Our base of operations became the outdoor beer garden at the Appalachian Brewing Co. We were the group in the back. We would fan out from this meeting point into a convoy of vehicles, looking for history. We certainly found it! In no particular order:

Monuments and more monuments; Cemetery Ridge illuminating the insanity of Pickett’s Charge across a vast field where the High Water Mark group of trees and a farmers rock wall—separating life from death—became the ending note of the Battle of Gettysburg; the first day engagement sites, including a marker to the First Shot Fired location; Seminary Ridge, Confederate stronghold, and the Virginia State Monument with General Robert E. Lee atop his horse Traveler (this is where he observed the Charge); Culp’s Hill and Spangler’s Spring; the headquarters for both General Meade and Lee; the observation deck of the Pennsylvania State Monument with a 360 degree view of the battlefield; a private tour of the home of Jennie Wade ( Gettysburg’s only civilian casualty) and the orphanage; Soldiers National Monument

and Evergreen Cemetery (where Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address); Sach’s Bridge, where on July 5, 1863, Gen. Lee crossed, retreating his army south out of Gettysburg; and being good Hoosiers, we visited several Indiana markers. We never stopped moving!

The last evening found us again at Devil’s Den and a more in depth probe of the Triangular Field. It was bittersweet. The next morning Alan and a few others would be back on the battlefield. Laura and I would be on the road heading home. And of the paranormal in Gettysburg and the battlefield? We got some nibbles…