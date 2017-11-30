Haunts & Jaunts: Charles Manson, an Indiana connection?

Charles Manson-an Indiana connection?

Little Charlie Manson stared out over the confines of a western Indiana sunset, cherub cheeks and clear eyes (not the spinning pinwheels they would later become) and took in his future. The confine was actually his reality, taking place in a locked building, eventually becoming a series of homes as time rolled forward and to a degree, a form of refuge. It was a safe space… this institutional life; it would be for many years to come. But at that time, who would know of such things? Charles Manson had a tenure in Indiana. A sporadic and brief tenure for sure, but a tenure all the same….

Manson was born Nov. 12, 1934, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to 16 year old Kathleen Maddox (some say a drug addicted teen prostitute). A series of moves east began a continuous cycle of the instability of a single mother going through the motions of raising a young boy while battling her own personal demons. She at one point was incarcerated in prison for five years, placing her son in the home of relatives in West Virginia. It was not the stuff of Leave it to Beaver. Author Alan Hunter states, “His mother once traded him for a pitcher of beer at a bar.”

And the Indiana connection?

After their move to Indiana in 1947, Manson became truant and began stealing from stores and his home. He was sent to the Gibault School for boys in Terre Haute, a setting for male delinquents run by Catholic priests. He was 13. That didn’t last long. “He escaped there,” Hunter states. “He started stealing things, breaking into cars, businesses and homes.” A stint in a juvenile facility in Nebraska produced another escape and robberies as he headed back east. Busted, he landed in the Indiana Boys School in Plainfield. He managed to escape from there on 18 different occasions. Using money from a robbery, he once rented a house near the then Central State Hospital. Manson spent about 8 years in Indiana before heading to California. His transformation into a hippie cult leader—and under his influence—resulted in nine murders at four locations in July and August of 1969. It was the Summer of Love but quickly became Helter Skelter. His tenure in prison became his eternity!

Manson was a spastic little man with a history of controlling behavior, schizophrenia and paranoid delusions. He was also the consummate actor, relishing the influence he held over overs. He liked to perform, becoming the poster child for insanity, violence, and slivers of the macabre. He spent over half his life in correctional institutions. Reality check! Some folks are just caged animals that need to remain in their cages. At the end of the day, he would have never been released….

Manson died on Nov. 19, 2017, suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding. This era is finally over!