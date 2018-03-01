Haunts & Jaunts: Carol Lombard’s journey into eternity

Carol Lombard’s journey into eternity

Actress Carole Lombard died at the age of 33. The Indiana natives young life was cut short by a tragic accident that couldn’t have been foreseen, yet, there are stories otherwise. She was a pretty 5 ft. 2-inch woman with short blond hair, an easy laugh and infectious smile. And also married to Hollywood actor Clark Cable. Her last day and night was spent in Indianapolis…

Carole Lombard was born Jane Alice Peters in Fort Wayne, Ind., on Oct. 6, 1908. She didn’t remain a Hoosier long. After her parent’s divorce in 1916, she and her mother made the move West, settling in Los Angeles. There, became a fascination with the film industry. A one picture contract for the film, A Perfect Crime (it was a small part) at 12 set her upon the road of the transition from silent films to “talkies.” Eventually she became the ‘screwball queen of the movies.’ She developed into a proficient comedian, hitting her stride and finding favor with the audiences; unfortunately, as a dramatic actress she swayed towards the mediocre. Her claim to fame was the movie My Man Godfrey, starring alongside former husband William Powell. In 1932 she and Clark Cable (The “King of the Movies”) made one film together, No Man of Her Own. They were married in April of 1939.

“Personally, I resent being tagged ‘glamour girl.’ It’s such an absurd, extravagant label. It implies so much that I’m not.” Lombard stated.

Back in the day, young Jane Alice Peters watched current film stars promoting war bond sales at rallies in LA. It had an impact upon her. She was an American and believed in the cause; it supported the war effort. That feeling never left her. Years later, she ended up in Indianapolis.

Lombard was doing her own war bond rally. It was the first after Pearl Harbor was bombed. She was a woman on a mission! It was a national event in Indianapolis. It had been a journey of three days by train from the west coast, with Lombard, her mother Elizabeth, and Clark Gable’s best friend and MGM press agent Otto Winkler. They stayed at the Claypool Hotel. On Jan. 15, 1942 Lombard was a massive success, drawing in the crowds to downtown Indianapolis to the the sum of 12,000 people. She was on national radio twice that day, raised flags, tea at the Governor’s mansion, a patriotic rally at Cadle Tabernacle, and attended a formal dinner with the governor, major and other dignitaries.

A few hours later into the dawn of the next day she was dead!

There is talk that her visit was not all that it seemed. And, rumblings of premonitions about her return to LA. And…whatever happened to her bed from the Claypool Hotel?