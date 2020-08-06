Haunts & Jaunts author publishes book of paranormal and historical columns

By Nancy Price

Rick Hinton, author of “Haunts & Jaunts,” a weekly paranormal column for The Southside Times, has published his third book.

Roads Well Traveled is a compilation of articles published in The Examiner and The Southside Times over the last six to seven years. “There are paranormal themed columns and those of a more historical/human interest nature not necessarily affiliated with the paranormal,” Hinton said. “The majority of columns are based on my own experiences and observations.”

The book is divided into three parts:

Part One: Articles from The Examiner, in date order. The first article, from 2013, is about an alleged UFO hoax Gulf Breeze, Fla.

Articles from The Examiner, in date order. The first article, from 2013, is about an alleged UFO hoax Gulf Breeze, Fla. Part Two: About the state, Kentucky, that became inspiration for Hinton’s passion into the paranormal world, and the demise of his mother.

About the state, Kentucky, that became inspiration for Hinton’s passion into the paranormal world, and the demise of his mother. Part Three: Articles from The Southside Times, in date order. The articles are revamped to a larger size.

Hinton became interested in the paranormal as a youth while visiting his grandparents in Kentucky and reading books by Hans Holzer, an Austrian-American author and parapsychologist.

One of Hinton’s most haunting memories includes a trip to Waverly Hills Sanitorium in Louisville, Ky. “I heard things moving around me as I lay in a morgue locker, experienced my first doppelganger and watched a ghost in solid form make its way up the death chute towards us,” he said.

Roads Well Traveled is a self-published book produced by Jerry Bennett of local Bennett Books. Last year, Hinton published his second book, The Fog of Youth, about teenage angst, love lost and found, music as a guiding light and relationships with friends and parents. His first book, Scouting the Boundary, was published in 2016 and is available on Amazon.

A second volume of Roads Well Traveled will be published in the future.

Roads Well Traveled is priced at $14 and The Fog of Youth costs $10. To request a copy of either book, email Rick Hinton at rhinton56@gmail.com. Cash or check is accepted. An additional $3 for shipping will be added to any book that is mailed. Please make checks out to Rick Hinton. Books are available for purchase from The Southside Times office at 7670 U.S. 31 S., Indianapolis, IN 46227.