Haunts & Jaunts: Continuing to adjust the cycle

Continuing to adjust the cycle

Many times life events are just as relevant as they were a year ago. I look back on what I wrote a year ago and realize that, while there have been changes and some adjustment, things pretty much remain the same. It’s not a bad thing by any means, rather a revelation on how slow we sometimes move (and how fast life does move!). This is a revamping of an article for The Southside Times published 2/2/2017, Adjusting the cycle. Adjustment is still a work in progress….

Conversation is vital to any relationship, especially in a marriage. Communication is key to defining where you’ve been and where you hope to end up. Couples do couple type things, experiencing the good and the bad, and hopefully learning something during the process. Many couples have individual interests taking their time. Many do everything together. Laura and I are one such couple. We have hunted ghosts, with our weekends dissolving into a fog. It’s a 24/7 situation where we’ve discovered strengths, along with some weaknesses. Regarding paranormal investigations, it all boils down to the road traveled thus far, and the road going forward. Are we where we want (or need) to be? Is it time to put on the brakes and develop another hobby? Conversation is vital to any relationship….

We’ve enjoyed this road less traveled, met great people that have become friends, and the opportunity to check out historical locations with a foot in the past, yet firmly entrenched in the here and now. (As a history buff, they resonate with me!) We’ve visited genuine haunted locations that shattered our core beliefs of “normal” day to day life. We’ve also visited places purportedly haunted, but turned out were not. We’ve worked with folks in their homes with problems beyond their understanding, and, also those whose imaginations (along with paranormal television shows) fueled their “I want to believe.” Did we make inroads during these forays towards a scientific, logical explanation for what we experienced? We would like to think so, but most likely not. The paranormal does not give up its secrets easily.

There comes a time, however, when you need to question what you’re dealing with on these weekend excursions. This was the subject of our discussion a year ago. It’s still the topic this year. Are ghosts and spirits just a blast from the past, or is there something more darker involved? Something we haven’t quite put our finger on? Possibly…we’re not dealing with what we think we are!

It’s a continuing topic of discussion.