Haunts & Jaunts: A sooth-sayer’s journey

Physic ability is not a whole lot different from intuition, but most likely on that next level of awareness: a grade above knowing who is on the phone before you answer, or a gut feeling you need to back out of a situation before entering. Sometimes we just know what someone will say before they say it. We all have that ability, yet for the most part, these signal are ignored…stored away for future reference. Physic ability involves another realm entirely: detailed impressions and movies played out in the mind. It can be unsettling to say the least! With some, it has to be developed and cultivated. Others have a natural talent, harvested by years of experience. Ted Lobdell is one of the latter, although he does not always considered it a gift. It rapidly becomes a chore!

Ted has gotten “readings” on his friends. Sometimes good..sometimes bad, yet always spot on. “How do you know that?” they ask. Then came other friends, and always with the same response. Some of these friends referred him to others, calling him for his impressions—until he finally had his phone number changed. He doesn’t need his phone ringing every night! These days he pretty much keeps quiet,with the burden of holding it in. It’s become a matter of personal sanity “Sometimes,” Ted states, “I would just like to turn it off!” He can’t.

An inherited ability to read the future often falls on siblings of a particular generation. Ted’s brother has not been left out of that equation. “When my brother and I have dreams about one another, he will call me or I will call him,” Ted says. “And we both can explain these dreams in story line order. Is that weird or not!”

My wife Laura is a sensitive, however choosing not to develop her abilities. She doesn’t want the heartache. Or, the responsibility. And as with my friend Alan Hunter, I’m paranormally challenged, but on occasion do get those quirky vibes that all’s not as it seems. I always have and too, choose not to develop. I don’t need the strife in my life!

When Ted Lobdell visited Pump House Antiques in Bargersville and heard the swirl of chattering voices in his head, he became nauseous, stepping outside to finish his business with owner Dana Christenson. A gift? Ted would argue that. The former funeral home, it would seem, has a life all its own.

When Laura and I parked this past Saturday afternoon I looked over at her and said, “Yep… this was a funeral home.” Then we went inside….