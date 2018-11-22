Harvester FCU donates to Hydrocephalus Association

With the help of credit union members, staff, and others, Harvester Financial Credit Union made donations to the Hydrocephalus Association for over $1,300. For the fourth year, Harvester Financial Credit Union has participated in the HA Walk, which occurred on Sept. 29, 2018, and has donated money to this important organization.

The first Hydrocephalus Association (HA) Walk was held in 1993 in San Francisco. Since then, the WALK program has grown tremendously and now accounts for 50 percent of HA’s annual revenue. More than 12,000 people participate across the US to connect the local hydrocephalus community and increase awareness of hydrocephalus and the Hydrocephalus Association.

About the Hydrocephalus Association

According to the Hydrocephalus Association website, “The Hydrocephalus Association serves as the primary nexus for research on hydrocephalus, a condition defined by an abnormal, excessive accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) within the cavities of the brain. Hydrocephalus affects over one million people in the U.S. alone. Approximately one to two babies for every 1,000 births are born with hydrocephalus, but anyone can get hydrocephalus at any time through a brain injury or infection, among other reasons, or as part of the aging process.”

To learn more, visit their website at hydroassoc.org.

About Harvester Financial Credit Union

Harvester Financial Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative serving Marion and Shelby Counties. Based on a philosophy of conservative soundness, the credit union’s mission is to “provide courteous, friendly and quality financial services to their membership at fair and favorable rates and terms.” Harvester Financial CU makes banking easy with two branch locations, a mobile-friendly website, a mobile banking app, and shared branching, which allows their members to have access to over 5,000 shared branches nationwide.

To learn more about Harvester Financial Credit Union, visit their website at harvesterfcu.org.