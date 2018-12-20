Happy Birthday, Jesus. Let’s eat!

By Wendell Fowler

The eagerly anticipated holiday season is all about consuming plates mounded with mouth-watering classics while snuggling with family and cherished friends. For any given family on Any City Block USA, it wouldn’t be Christmas without getting hammered on eggnog, devouring iced cookies, gorging ham, pecan pie ala mode, fruit cake, slurping warm wassail or God forbid, delivered pizza.

Holiday time is a dreamy blizzard of naughty, delectable traditional foods dancing like sugar faeries on taste buds. Specialty drinks, treats, edible works of art and warm emotions all contribute to the splendid feast. Everyone uses their own flavors and tastes, but impossible-to-resist Christmas food fare made with love and lard magically unites us all. Avoiding your favorite foods completely is unrealistic, plus it’ll bum you out, resulting in a wayward elf binging. Inhaling smaller portions of Christmas treats prevents annual weight gain and bloating. You don’t have to accept everything passed your way like your third slab of Yule log chased by your fourth bourbon-infused eggnog or you’ll explode like a Christmas Hindenburg.

Did you know super-fatty, sugar-drenched, Eggnog was originally made with “nog”, a strong English Ale called “sack posset,” made from a dry Spanish wine, eggs and cream. The “mull” in Mulled wine is an Old English word for dust, suggesting “dusted with spices” reminiscent of the gifts given by Wise Men to swaddled Baby Jesus. Mulled wine was traditionally made with red wine, with a few almonds and raisins in it as well. December was a dark, wintry time, and this hot beverage, in moderation, kept spirits cheery. Quaffing small tastes of high-calorie eggnog and hot chocolate won’t completely derail a healthy diet; simply balance them with plenty of fresh vegetables and fiber from chia or ground flax seed sprinkled generously on or in your food or beverage.

In reality, it’s largely about gratifying ourselves with not-so-healthy food. Measure your holiday indulgences and make calories worth it, because you are, after all, perfectly human; just don’t be a Yuletide piggy. Balance naughty treats with equal amounts restraint and mindfulness.

Christ’s birth pivots on ethnic heritage, hallowed family eating customs and boundless love for all mankind. Fill your stocking with mindful moderation as you celebrate. I’m suggesting, in the name of holy tradition, we consider the irony of honoring Christ’s birth by overeating foods that can harm His holy temple? Have a merry, self-controlled holiday. Enjoy.