Handmade artisan marketplace reopens in Beech Grove

By Nancy Price

A handmade artisan marketplace has been brought back to life, just in time for the holidays.

Relics ReDesigned, formerly housed on Main Street in Beech Grove, was recently reopened at 935 E. Hanna Ave. by Cheryl Carson, owner and Lori Gates, bookkeeper. Carson and Gates, both Beech Grove residents, have increased the store’s space from 500 to 1,600 square feet, allowing for additional vendors. Currently there are 30 artisans in the shop, including local authors, painters, artists, crafters, textile artists, upcycled specialists, a 3D print expert and jewelry makers. “Most all of our vendors also do custom work,” said Gates.

The store sells antiques, holiday and gift items and home décor, upcycled and refinished furniture, a crafting workshop and a ministry “to lift up others in these challenges times,” said Carson.

“Relics ReDesigned has supported local charities through fundraising campaigns and donations since its inception,” Carson said. “The move has allowed for more space to accommodate even more fundraising opportunities. Relics was an official drop-off location for Toys for Tots this year. Other fundraisers currently running in the shop are Families for Hope, Lunch Angels, Together We Rise and Hand Up Homeless Ministry.”

Currently Relics ReDesigned is open Friday from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., as well as for craft workshops and events including Friday Night Kit Krafting from 5-8 p.m., Saturday Mommy and Me from 11 a.m.- 1p.m. and Saturday Make N Take Workshops from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will also be a Mystery Kraft on the first Friday of each month. Starting Jan. 1, 2021, store hours will be extended to Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Wednesday from 3-8 p.m.

Relics ReDesigned is currently accepting more vendors.

An old fashioned candy cupboard will be available before Christmas, and Santa will be at the shop on Christmas Eve from 2-4 p.m. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Gift certificates are available in the shop and eCards are available via Facebook.

For more information, call (317) 693-9453 or go to Relics ReDesigned on Facebook.