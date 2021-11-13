Greyhounds stun Lake Erie in home opener winning 80-47 By Jacob Musselman November 13, 2021 Jacob Musselman Greyhounds senior forward Cory Miller Jr. attempts to get past a Lake Erie defender Nov. 12, 2021, at Nicoson Hall. The Greyhounds beat the Lake Erie Storm 80-47 in their home opener. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds sophomore forward Kendrick Tchoua goes up to the basket Nov. 12, 2021, at Nicoson Hall. The Greyhounds beat the Lake Erie Storm 80-47 in their home opener. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds sophomore forward Kendrick Tchoua goes up to the basket Nov. 12, 2021, at Nicoson Hall. The Greyhounds beat the Lake Erie Storm 80-47 in their home opener. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds sophomore forward Kendrick Tchoua takes a free throw Nov. 12, 2021, at Nicoson Hall. The Greyhounds beat the Lake Erie Storm 80-47 in their home opener. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds sophomore forward Jakobie Robinson takes a free throw Nov. 12, 2021, at Nicoson Hall. The Greyhounds beat the Lake Erie Storm 80-47 in their home opener. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) The UIndy Greyhounds bench erupts after a breakaway score drawing a foul Nov. 12, 2021, at Nicoson Hall. The Greyhounds beat the Lake Erie Storm 80-47 in their home opener. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds guard Jesse Bingham dries to the basket Nov. 12, 2021, at Nicoson Hall. The Greyhounds beat the Lake Erie Storm 80-47 in their home opener. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds head coach Paul Corsaro watches the Greyhounds play Nov. 12, 2021, at Nicoson Hall. The Greyhounds beat the Lake Erie Storm 80-47 in their home opener. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds sophomore forward Jakobie Robinson goes up to the basket Nov. 12, 2021, at Nicoson Hall. The Greyhounds beat the Lake Erie Storm 80-47 in their home opener. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds senior guard Dee Montgomery dribbles around a Lake Erie defender Nov. 12, 2021, at Nicoson Hall. The Greyhounds beat the Lake Erie Storm 80-47 in their home opener. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds sophomore guard Ben Nicoson crosses up a Lake Erie defender Nov. 12, 2021, at Nicoson Hall. The Greyhounds beat the Lake Erie Storm 80-47 in their home opener. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) The Lake Erie Storm and University of Indianapolis Greyhounds face off Nov. 12, 2021, at Nicoson Hall. The Greyhounds beat the Lake Erie Storm 80-47 in their home opener. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)