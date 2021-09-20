Gallery: Greyhounds fall to the Dragons in first home game of the season By Jacob Musselman September 20, 2021 Stephanie Dolan Greyhounds redshirt freshman Dylan Shelton after the defense stopped a fourth down conversion Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds redshirt junior offensive lineman Tarnjeet Singh walks back to the bench after the offense scored Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds redshirt senior quarterback Bryce Stancombe rolls out of the pocket Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds redshirt senior quarterback Bryce Stancombe attempts a pass Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds redshirt senior quarterback Bryce Stancombe attempts a pass Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds redshirt senior quarterback Bryce Stancombe hands the ball off to junior running back Toriano Clinton Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Lee attempts to return the kickoff in the second quarter Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Dragons junior wide receiver gets tackled by Greyhounds redshirt sophomore defensive back Loren Stickland Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Dragons junior wide receiver takes the ball in wildcat on a run Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Dragons junior wide receiver takes the ball in wildcat on a run Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds head coach Chris Keevers yells to a referee after a call Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds freshman defensive back Breyon Eddings gets set after the ball is snapped Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds freshman defensive back Breyon Eddings checks with a referee on the line of scrimmage Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds redshirt junior kicker Paul Buisman lines up a kick during the first quarter Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Fans cheer after Greyhounds junior running back Toriano Clinton scores the first touchdown of the game Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds junior running back Toriano Clinton runs for the first touchdown of the game Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds junior running back Toriano Clinton runs for the first touchdown of the game Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds junior running back Toriano Clinton runs for the first touchdown of the game Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Zachery Clark gets piled on Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds redshirt senior quarterback Bryce Stancombe looks to hand off the ball Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds senior offensive lineman Clay Hadley looks at a defender Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds junior running back Toriano Clinton gets brought down by a host of Dragons Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds freshman wide receiver Alonzo Derrick runs to the sideline after snagging a pass Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds redshirt freshman offensive lineman Austin Keele has his helmet pushed up during the first quarter Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds redshirt freshman offensive lineman Austin Keele prepares to snap the ball Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds freshman running back Kellen Porter attempts to return the opening kickoff Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds redshirt sophomore defensive back Gabe Collins-Green runs out of the helmet during pregame Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds redshirt sophomore wide receiver Frank Bentley catches a pass during pregame warmup Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds redshirt junior offensive lineman Charlie Bernhardt practices during pregame Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) The defense listens to Tim Cooper, defensive coordinator, during an offensive possession in the fourth quarter Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) The sun sets Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Grady the Greyhound pants during halftime after taking photos with UIndy fans Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Greyhounds redshirt junior Tarnjeet Singh checks his wrist taping during a defensive possession Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) A University of Indianapolis football player listens to a coach talk during an offensive possession Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) (From left to right) Greyhounds junior linebacker Kiave’ Guerrier, junior running back Toriano Clinton and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Frank Bentley walk out of the helmet during pregame Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) The sun shines behind the stands Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) The sun shines behind the stands Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) The sun shines behind the stands Sept. 19, 2021, at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds lost 20-17 to the Tiffin Dragons. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)