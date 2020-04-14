Greenwood woman dies after alleged shooter arrested and taken into custody

By Nancy Price

The 55-year-old Greenwood woman allegedly shot by Randy A. Sutt yesterday morning passed away last night after succumbing to her injuries.

Cecelia Cooper Laverne Babcock was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospital, where she was placed on life support and listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. An autopsy is pending with the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Greenwood PD Detectives are currently working closely with the Johnson County Prosecutor to charge the suspect, Randy A Sutt, with murder in this case.

Greenwood police officers were called yesterday morning to the 400 block of Legacy Boulevard, the Homecoming subdivision, after a report that a person was shot.

Shortly after officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Greenwood resident Randy A. Sutt, exited the residence and began firing at the officers. After a short gunfire exchange between the suspect and officers, the suspect retreated into his residence. Moments later, officers noticed the suspect pointing a firearm at them through a side window. Officers fired back at the suspect. No one was hit in either exchange.

After a brief standoff, a Greenwood PD negotiator contacted the suspect by phone and was able to convince the suspect to disarm and surrender. After entering the residence, officers located the victim, who was unconscious with a bullet wound to the head.

Sutt was arrested and booked on Attempted Murder (Level 1 Felony) and Criminal Recklessness (Level 6 Felony) at the Johnson County Jail.