Greenwood Walmart donates nearly 23,000 meals to Gleaners Food Bank

By Lauren Schregardus

The holidays are a time of giving, but they are also a time of great need. Food insecurity continues plaguing families and individuals across the country, with an estimated one in six at risk of hunger as a result of COVID-19. This is compared to a pre-pandemic number of one in nine struggling with food insecurity, according to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. As a result, food banks and pantries are having difficulties keeping up with demand.

To help organizations meet the increased demand during the holidays and beyond, the Walmart Foundation is granting Feeding America $12 million over two years and is encouraging its stores, clubs and distribution centers in the U.S. to commit funds and product donations to hunger-relief organizations through the end of the year.

“Giving is part of our DNA at Walmart and we are proud of the work we have done to give back to Hoosiers all year long,” said Greenwood Store Manager John Frangello. “It’s wonderful to see the local impact, especially here in Central Indiana.”

For years, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have supported hunger-relief organizations and this year is no different. Last year, in Indiana, Walmart donated more than 16 million pounds of food to local food banks. Additionally, the Greenwood Walmart supported Gleaners Food Bank with nearly 23,000 meals.

So far this year, more than 5,000 hunger-relief organizations in the U.S. have received support from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation through the donation of 480 million pounds of food and over $55 million in grants for hunger relief. Complemented by these efforts, Walmart customers, Sam’s Club members and suppliers have raised and donated nearly $18 million for hunger relief.