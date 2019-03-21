Greenwood VFW hosts brick fundraiser for new building

By Angela Norris

Greenwood VFW Post 5864 is asking for the public’s help in fundraising … one brick at a time.

The post is building a new facility and holding a brick fundraiser to lay a walkway to the new space for the flagpoles.

Last year, the membership voted to purchase land and build a larger facility. The current building is nearly 35 years old. Although it has served well, it is time to provide veterans, both young and old, with an updated facility. The new building will be in Precedent South Industrial Park, located east on Main Street.

The VFW is asking for your donations in any amount or the purchase of a brick or two. For special donations, they can name a pavilion, banquet room, or day room after your company. Also, for any donation over $1,000, they will provide you with three bricks with three lines for you to customize with your choice of wording on them.

“You don’t have to be a veteran, just a supporter of veterans. You may have a relative that you would want to purchase a brick for,” said Steve Milbourn, Commander of Post 5864.

The brick sizes are available in: 4 x 8 inches for $100 (includes three lines); 8 x 8 inches for $175 (includes five lines). Brick colors are tumbleweed, wheatfield and admiral red.

Milbourn has sold roughly 200 bricks and hopes to sell at least 200 more. There will also be a separate area with bricks mounted on a display to remember those killed in action.

Steve Milbourn served in Vietnam from April 1966 to October 1967 with the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division. He then went on to study at Ohio State University for journalism and became a successful newspaper company owner.

“I am in full control of this project, other than my right-hand gal, Sherri Jones. She helps me get things done,” he said. Jones is the senior vice commander and runs bingo for the VFW Post.

VFW Post 5864 will celebrate 43 years in operation in Greenwood this April. The up-and-coming younger veterans from the wars in Grenada, Lebanon, Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Bosnia, Kosovo, Syria and several areas in Africa are now becoming more involved in the organization. The organization currently has 10 younger veterans who were either elected or appointed to various positions for the 2018-2019 year.

“We are very fortunate to still have some World War II veterans, Korean War veterans and quite a few Vietnam veterans among our membership,” Milbourn said.

“My father told me that in life you lead, follow, or get out of the way, and I always lived by that,” he said, adding to always remember the “5 P’s”: Prior Planning Prevents Poor Performance.