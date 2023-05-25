Greenwood VFW and VFW Auxiliary present Community Service awards

The Greenwood VFW and VFW Auxiliary Post 5864’s annual Community Service awards were presented on Tuesday, March 21 at the post.

Elisjsha “Eli” Dicken was named as the Outstanding Citizen of the Year. On July 17, 2022, a man opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall food court. The attack killed three people in just moments. Also wounded that day were a 22-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl. Greenwood Police said many more would have died if it was not for the actions of Eli Dickens. Just mere seconds after the shooting began, police said Dicken drew his own gun and steadied it at the shooter. Police said Dicken fired 10 rounds as the shooter tried to retreat into the food court restroom but collapsed and died. This heroic act saved many other people that day. “His actions were nothing short of heroic. He engaged the gunman from quite a distance with a handgun. Was very proficient in that, was tactically sound and as he moved to close in on the suspect, he was also motioning for people to exit behind him,” Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said at the time.

Tyler Kintzele was awarded Police Officer of the Year.

Brad Coy, assistant fire chief announced that Austin King was named Firefighter of the Year. He also announced that Ian Garrison was named EMT of the Year.

Justin Gick was named Boy Scout of the Year. Nat Ridge presented a check for $100 and a framed certificate.

Awards presented for the Voice of Democracy include: first place, Zoe N. Lowe, ninth grade, Greenwood High School, and a check for $300; second place, Raelyn L. Smith, 11th grade, Iron Rock Preparatory Academy, and a check for $200; third place, Eden J. Wood, 12th grade, homeschool, Muncie, and a check for $100.

Awards presented for the Patriot’s Pen include: first place, Kendall G. Adams, eighth grade, Greenwood Middle School, and a check for $150; second place, Annalise M. Brinker, eighth grade, Greenwood Middle School, and a check for $125; third place, Lilah J. Shay, sixth grade, Greenwood Middle School, and a check for $100; honorable mention, Levi C. Baugh, eighth grade, homeschool, Bargersville; and his brother Ian Baugh, eighth grade, homeschool, Bargersville. Both received a check for $50.

Two Special Awards were presented by Commander Steve Milbourn. One was to Al and Linda Kessinger for Continuing Outstanding Service, and the other one went to Mike Tomes for over 12 years of service to VFW Post 5864.