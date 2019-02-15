Greenwood unveils design for reimagined Old City Park

Mayor Mark W. Myers says Greenwood owns one of Indiana’s strongest balance sheets, and it is allowing the city to make generational quality of life improvements for citizens. Citing a disciplined fiscal approach and ambitious plans for continued downtown revitalization, Myers delivered his eighth State of the City address to a crowd of more than 300 business leaders, community advocates and Greenwood citizens.

The event, hosted by the Greater Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, culminated with Myers revealing the final design for a reimagined Old City Park. Located in the heart of downtown, the park is one of Greenwood’s most historic and storied public spaces.

“This transformation will impact Greenwood for decades to come,” said Myers. “Old City Park will once again become a central cornerstone of Old Town, with connectivity to the Greenwood Amphitheater and Craig Park, the soon-to-be-redeveloped, 19-acre middle school property, Greenwood Public Library, the new Madison Avenue trail and more. It will serve as an example for future generations of what’s possible for our great city.”

The reimagined park’s recreational centerpiece is a 20-foot cube tower custom designed by KOMPAN, an internationally renowned playground manufacturer based in Austin, Tex. The play tower will be the first of its kind in Indiana, and one of only three in the country.

Other features include an 18-foot wide promenade adjacent to Pleasant Creek, seamlessly integrating into the creek’s natural landscape; a custom climbing wall and, for younger children, a custom climbing net; extensive open space for non-structured developmental play; a new pedestrian bridge, urban porch swings, bocce ball courts and more.

Citing the fundamental connection between economic development and quality of life, Myers says Greenwood must offer current and future generations an attractive and opportunity-filled community.

“We must demonstrate that we understand the changing needs between a young professional looking for their first apartment, a new family searching for a safe place to raise their kids, and a retired couple wanting to downsize and spend their weekends walking around Old Town before meeting friends at Vino Villa,” said Myers.

Chamber President & CEO Christian Maslowski says Greenwood’s momentum is being felt within the business community as well.

“Business owners and leaders recognize the city’s efforts to improve our community, and it gives them confidence to invest and grow with us,” said Maslowski. “Greenwood is financially sound, flourishing and poised for a prosperous future.”

Additional highlights of the address included:

Major projects completed in 2018, such as the Madison Avenue transformation; Amphitheater Park enhancements; a new Surina Way connector road; Emerson Avenue improvements; the new Justice Center; and the roundabout at Smith Valley Road and Madison Avenue.

Business growth and expansion, with Amazon announcing an $80 million operations hub and Pitney Bowes opening its new 450,000 square-foot fulfillment center.

Record attendance, membership and revenue years for Freedom Springs Aquatic Center and the recently revamped Greenwood Community Center; both facilities welcomed more than 100,000 visitors in 2018.

Indy South Greenwood Airport being the future home to Indiana State Police’s Aviation Section; the agreement includes a new hanger for the growing airport.

Increases in recycling, technology and operational efficiency.

“Being born and raised in Greenwood and having lived here nearly my entire life, I cannot remember a more exciting time for our city,” said Myers. “Pride and Progress, the standard on which Greenwood was built, has never been more relevant. Together, we are guiding a revitalization that will impact Greenwood for generations to come.”