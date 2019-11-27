Greenwood Rotary hosts second annual Bids 4 Kids Luncheon Auction

By Nancy Price

The Greenwood Rotary Club is seeking “superheroes” for their second annual Bids 4 Kids Luncheon Auction. The only qualification to be a superhero is the desire to help raise funds for children in the community.

The theme for this year’s auction, to be held Dec. 7, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Greenwood Public Library, is “Giving Kids the Power to Succeed.”

“Proceeds raised go towards projects geared to kids in the community,” said Greenwood Rotarian and Auction Chairman, Rob Bailey. Projects include architectural drawings for a new concession stand for Greenwood Little League, PBIS (Positive Behavior Instructional Supports) for Central Nine Career Center and funds to establish Young Men of Purpose at Greenwood Community Schools.

Last year, proceeds of $10,000 went toward Fast Track for school supplies and emotional trauma and sensory tool kits for Greenwood Community Schools; this year’s goal is to raise $12,000.

Businesses and individuals can support the event by donating one or multiple items for Bids 4 Kids Live and Silent Auctions, making a cash donation; purchasing tickets to attend the luncheon auction; or sponsoring the luncheon. Tickets are $20 each. Popular items include sports memorabilia and tickets, electronics, collectibles and antiques, baked goods, items for the home and family, recreation and health items, theme gift baskets and gift cards for dining and shopping.

Lunch will be provided by Brozinni’s Pizzeria and Jack Christy of Christy’s of Indiana will be conducting the auction.

Bailey welcomes the community to attend the event. “It’s a way to help people needing support in the community, it’s a good charity and cause, we’ll have a fun lunchtime program.”

For more information, go to greenwoorotarybids4kids.event.brite.co or Facebook: Greenwood Rotary Club.