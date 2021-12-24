Greenwood Rotarians present service award

Erik Bare was named the 2021 “Ernie Mishler Distinguished Service Award” recipient at the December 20 Greenwood Rotary Club meeting. The award was presented to Bare by Lee Money, who chaired the club’s selection committee. The award is given to a member of the Greenwood Rotary Club for “upholding and furthering the principles and ideals of the Rotary way of life as exemplified by former Rotarian and Greenwood community leader, Ernie Mishler.”

Bare is the twenty-third annual Mishler award recipient and the immediate past president of the Greenwood Rotary Club. He serves as Radiation Therapy Manager with Community Health Network. Mr. Bare is a graduate of Leadership Johnson County and has degrees at Washington State University (MBA), Indiana University (BA), and Ivy Tech (AS). Greenwood Rotary meets most Mondays at Noon at Central Nine Career Center.