Greenwood Rotarian receives service award

Rob Bailey was named 2019 recipient of the Greenwood Rotary Club “Ernie Mishler Distinguished Service Award” at the club’s annual Christmas program Dec. 16. Rotarian Bruce Richardson presented the award. Sandy Bailey, Rob Bailey’s wife, joined him in accepting the award. The award is presented to a member of the club for “upholding and furthering the principles and ideals of the Rotary way of life as exemplified by former Rotarian and Greenwood community leader, Dr. Ernie Mishler.”

Bailey, the 22nd Greenwood Rotarian to be honored with the award, is owner of a State Farm Insurance agency robbaileyagency.com. He is a past club president and a Paul Harris Fellow. He chaired this year’s “Bids 4 Kids” auction that raised over $10,000 for children’s projects in the community. Special thanks goes to Mr. Lee Money, who, again this year, managed the award selection process.

Rotarians donated new, unwrapped gifts and contributed over $400 that resulted in a total about 20 toys that were donated by the Rotary Club of Greenwood to the United Way of Johnson County for needy children in the area (go to uwjc.org for more information).

Sarah Eder also chaired the Christmas lunch meeting activity, which included four holiday contests: A Christmas quiz, won by Rob Bailey; two rounds of Christmas bingo, won by Kelly Leedy and Chris Rosser; and a Christmas Picture Puzzle Game, which was also won by Rosser.

The Greenwood Rotary Club wants to thank Central Nine Career Center for hosting the Christmas lunch program as well as their regular Monday meetings. In particular, the club wishes to thank Heather DeRudder, who manages the center’s “Culinary Arts” class and provides the service and William Kovach, executive director for Central Nine. For more information, visit central9.k12.in.us.

For more information go to rotary.org or greenwoodrotary.org.