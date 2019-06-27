Greenwood residents perform in suspense play at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

Don’t just watch a thriller. Live through it.

Candlelight Theatre presents the riveting play “Night Watch” by Lucille Fletcher at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site on select dates in July. This full-length play is complete with candlelight, historical artifacts and the rich ambiance of President Harrison’s original furnishings, making it a one-of-a-kind theatre experience.

Plot: Be a part of the deepening suspense and mystery, as Elaine Wheeler paces the living room of her Manhattan townhouse, troubled by unsettling memories and vague fears. For a moment her gaze catches something in the window across the way, and she screams when she sees (or believes she sees) the body of a dead man. The police find nothing, and her husband, John, believes she is on the verge of a breakdown. As terrifying events escalate, the plot moves quickly and grippingly for attendees.

Three Greenwood residents will be performing: Steve Demuth, who plays Sam Hoke, Hazel Gillaspy, who plays Dr. Tracy Lake and Serita Borgeas, playing Helga.

“Night Watch” will be performed from July 12-14 and 19-21 at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, 1230 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis, 46202. Shows for Friday and Saturday evening performances will start at 8 p.m., while Sunday’s performance will begin at 2 p.m. The cost for admission will be $44.95-$49.95.

To purchase tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/night-watch-tickets-59918257120 . Tickets include a special food and beverage pairing before the show. Food will be provided by Pinnacle Catering Group and beverages will be provided by Hotel Tango Distillery. Food and beverages will be served from 7-7:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and 1-1:45 p.m. on Sunday. Desserts and Tinker coffee will be served during intermission.

Reservations are strongly encouraged as tickets will sell out.

