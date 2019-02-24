Greenwood resident was a victim of homicide

Greenwood Police Department responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 1687 Honey Creek Lane (Honey Creek Apartments) on Feb. 15 at about 2 a.m. Upon arrival at the address, officers discovered a deceased male on the sidewalk in front of the home.

The deceased male was identified as 19-year-old Greenwood resident, Erion Dae Quan Mitchell. Mitchell lived at that address with other family members.

This is an active homicide investigation with no indication that this was a random act of violence. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Greenwood Police Department Tip Line at (317) 865-0300 or greenwood.in.gov.