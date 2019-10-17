Greenwood releases details for new playscape

The city of Greenwood is providing more details on the new playscape that will anchor a reimagined Old City Park. Located in the heart of downtown, the park is one of Greenwood’s most historic and storied public spaces.

The reimagined park’s recreational centerpiece is a 20-foot triple cube tower custom fabricated by KOMPAN, an internationally renowned playground manufacturer based in Austin, TX. The play tower will be the first of its kind in Indiana, and one of only three in the country.

Recently during the Greenwood Redevelopment Commission (RDC) meeting, city officials described several additional features. Highlights include:

A custom-designed climbing cube and sensory panels for toddlers.

Permanent outdoor games (cornhole, foosball and bocce ball).

A climbing wall with elevated landings.

Artificial turf berms with climbing holds.

A double pipe slide.

Modern playground equipment.

A custom-designed hillside climbing net.

Urban porch swings.

Outdoor fitness equipment.

During his State of the City address earlier this year, Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers unveiled designs for the new park and discussed the project’s importance to revitalization of the city’s downtown, known locally as Old Town.

“This transformation will impact Greenwood for decades to come,” said Myers. “Old City Park will once again become a central cornerstone of Old Town, with connectivity to the Greenwood Amphitheater and Craig Park, the soon-to-be-redeveloped former middle school property, Greenwood Public Library, the new Madison Avenue trail and more. It will serve as an example for future generations of what’s possible for our great city.”

Rundell Ernstberger Associates (REA), an award-winning landscape architecture firm based in Indianapolis, designed the new playscape and reimagined park. Pat Stout, project manager for REA, has worked on several of the firm’s play environments throughout Indiana.

“The uniqueness of this playscape lies in the challenges presented by the adjacent creek floodway and the natural elevation changes, allowing opportunities to maximize play value in interesting ways,” said Stout. “The striking verticality of this cube tower will attract visitors to the space and provide views out onto the new gathering lawn, restored creek corridor and native prairie plantings. It will be an amazing transformation from what was there before.”

As part of its update to the RDC, the city reported that construction remains on schedule with substantial completion of the project in 2020.

For more information and updates on city projects, visit greenwood.in.gov.