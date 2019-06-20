Greenwood proposes design contract for Madison Avenue’s next revitalization phase

The city of Greenwood is one step closer to completing a significant transformation for one of the city’s major north-south corridors. During its June meeting, the Greenwood Redevelopment Commission (RDC) provided initial review of a proposed design contract for the latest and longest phase of reconfiguration for Madison Avenue. The project is a continuation of city efforts to revitalize downtown Greenwood, known locally as Old Town.

RDC members began the meeting with a recap of efforts to date, with an initial phase encompassing the portion of Madison Avenue close to downtown between Pearl and Noble streets. Construction on the first section was completed last fall. A second phase includes improvements at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Main Street, currently being designed and planned for construction in 2020.

The third phase of Madison Avenue work moves north beyond Noble Street and stretches all the way to Fry Road. Project features include an enhanced multi-use trail for pedestrians and bicyclists, marked pedestrian crosswalks and several streetscape improvements. Given RDC approval in July, design will begin immediately with completion expected next year. Construction is tentatively scheduled for 2021.

“The new Madison Avenue will provide an opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy a more walkable downtown,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers. “We continue to receive tremendous feedback on the completed portion. Businesses located along this section are already benefiting from increased pedestrian traffic, and we expect the change in atmosphere will generate interest from other retail and restaurant business owners. It’s another important milestone in the resurgence of Old Town Greenwood.”

Madison Avenue connects multiple downtown parking lots, providing residents and visitors the additional benefit of easier vehicle access to restaurants and businesses in the area as well.

“Downtown revitalization continues to be a top priority,” said Myers. “My administration came into office in large part because of our commitment to preserve and revitalize Old Town Greenwood. Doing so requires dynamic civic assets, attractive gathering spaces and diverse opportunities for public recreation. This project is another example of the progress our city is making toward that reality.”

For more details on the Madison Ave. project, including diagrams, visit: greenwood.in.gov/egov/documents/1512419319_12315.pdf.