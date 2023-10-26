Greenwood Parks & Recreation Department to host Halloween events

Greenwood’s Parks & Recreation Department will host the city’s annual Halloween trick-or-treat event, Monster Mash, at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 and the Halloween Parade in downtown Greenwood Saturday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m.

“I always look forward to the holiday festivities that start in the second half of the year and our Halloween events provide a strong start to the fall season,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers. “I am proud of the Parks and Recreation Department for bringing families together while establishing a safe environment for all attendees and these events are a strong example of that commitment.”

Monster Mash, located in Craig Park, will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Costumed attendees will trick-or-treat and visit approximately 25 vendors, enjoy hayrides, music and more.

General admission for the Spooktacular event is free to the public, and parking will be available at the corner of Meridian Street and Surina Way. Limited VIP tickets remain and can be purchased online. VIP wristbands provide early admission, a free food voucher, and a picture opportunity inside a hot air balloon.

The Halloween Parade will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, and residents and visitors are encouraged to wear costumes and line the parade route for even more trick-or-treating.

The parade will begin at Craig Park located on Washington Street and will go west on Main Street. The route will then head south on Madison Avenue and continue back east on Surina Way to return to Craig Park.

Residents and visitors are invited to line the parade route where children can also receive candy from 50 decorated parade entries. Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume.

For more information on both events, please visit greenwood.in.gov.