Greenwood Parks & Recreation Department hires fieldhouse manager

The city of Greenwood has announced Ricky Warren as its fieldhouse manager for the Parks & Recreation Department. Warren will oversee operations and maintenance for the new fieldhouse at the site of the former Greenwood Middle School. Warren will also supervise facility staff and conduct monthly financial reports.

“Ricky’s certifications as a parks and recreation professional bring great value to our team, and his past experience with the department positioned him well for this new role,” said Greenwood Parks & Recreation Director Rob Taggart.

Prior to this position, Warren served as the Greenwood Community Center supervisor for the Parks Department. Primarily responsible for the daily operations and facility management, Warren gained valuable experience in understanding the importance of detailed facility management excellence.

Warren also brings experience from his position as a Greenwood Parks & Recreation Department supervisor intern. During that role, he registered patrons for memberships, classes and community events.

“I look forward to using my background in sports management and business to help attract new patrons and business partners for the newest public recreational amenity in Greenwood,” said Warren. “Construction crews are making great progress, and we can’t wait for the facility to open next year.”

The fieldhouse will be a modern public amenity that will anchor redevelopment of the former Greenwood Middle School in the heart of downtown, known locally as Old Town. City officials announced in 2018 that the property’s north gymnasium would be preserved and repurposed as a new recreational facility. Design plans include an elevated indoor running and walking track, two multi-purpose turf fields – which can be used for soccer, lacrosse and several other sports – basketball/volleyball courts and several indoor pickle ball courts.

Warren received his degree in sports management with a minor in business from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

To learn more about the City of Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department and other city services, please visit: greenwood.in.gov.