Greenwood Parks & Recreation Department announces lineup for fall events

The city of Greenwood recently announced a detailed lineup of events taking place this fall. As the Freedom Springs Aquatics Park closes out the public season this Labor Day, the Greenwood Parks & Recreation Department will host Puppy POOLooza on Saturday, Sept. 9. This free event provides four-legged friends with a special way to enjoy the end of the summer season. All sessions will max out at 75 dogs.

Another free event series includes Movies at the Park. These family-friendly movies will begin when the sun sets and will take place at Old City Park. Sept. 8 will feature “Lightyear” and Sept. 29 will feature “The Super Mario Bros Movie.”

This year marks the second Community Campout event, which will take place at Freedom Park on Saturday, Sept. 16. During this event, attendees can pitch a tent, participate in games, gather around a bonfire, and enjoy additional activities designed for the whole family. Tickets to reserve your campsite are now available for purchase.

Back by popular demand, the Greenwood Parks & Recreation Department continues the Fall Concert Series at the Greenwood Amphitheater. At the free concerts, attendees can enjoy food trucks and their favorite beverages from Oaken Barrel Brewing Company and Mallow Run Winery. Each concert will begin at 6 p.m. The official schedule for the 2023 Fall Concert Series includes: Sept. 23 – Dream Slice (Happy Tacos & Marco’s Pizza food trucks), Sept. 30 – 90 Proof (Box Burger & Woppo’s food trucks), Oct. 7 – That 90’s Band (Marco’s Pizza & Bearded Burger food trucks) and Oct. 14 – Stella Luna (Box Burger & Woppo’s food trucks).

Trick-or-treaters will be encouraged to attend Monster Mash featuring a variety of Halloween celebrations for the whole family. The event will include a hayride, trick or treating, food, music and much more. This event will be on Friday, Oct. 20 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at Craig Park. VIP tickets for early access and extra benefits go on sale Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 a.m. Finally, the fourth annual Halloween Parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. Greenwood residents and visitors will be encouraged to line the streets along the parade route through downtown Greenwood.

For more information, visit greenwood.in.gov.