Greenwood Parks & Rec launches Greenwood Parks Foundation

The city of Greenwood and its parks & recreation department have officially launched the Greenwood Parks Foundation. The foundation will assist the Greenwood Parks Department with additional programming, donation opportunities and community-wide initiatives. The foundation was first organized late last year and recently launched a public facing website.

Greenwood Parks & Recreation Department currently manages 14 parks spanning 271 acres, more than 20 miles of linear trails and a variety of high-quality recreational facilities, including Freedom Springs Aquatic Center and the Greenwood Community Center, home to Kid City and The Gym. The parks department hosts a number of popular annual events as well, including Freedom Festival, Rock the Clock, Puppy POOLooza and Touch A Truck.

“Our department is thrilled to have the support of a foundation with dedicated and motivated board members,” said Greenwood Parks & Recreation Director Rob Taggart. “The goal of the foundation is to enhance the quality of life for all Greenwood residents and visitors through quality programming and diverse community initiatives.”

Current foundation initiatives are designed to meet the department’s most important needs. Initiatives include Play in the Shade, Beautify Greenwood, For the Dogs and Scholarship for Kids.

The foundation board is comprised of individuals who have a passion for parks and community events and are current Greenwood residents.

Rob Taggart, Greenwood Parks & Recreation Director and Founding Member

As executive director, Rob has overseen tremendous transformation and expansion of Greenwood’s Parks and Recreational facilities, including the opening of the Freedom Springs Aquatic Center, City Center Park, the remodeled Greenwood Community Center and the Play Trail. A landscape architect by trade, Rob is passionately committed to offering diverse and dynamic public recreation assets and programming.

Beau Taylor, Board Member

Beau has been a dentist at his family owned practice in Greenwood since 2007. He is a founding board member of the Greenwood Parks Foundation as well as a third-generation graduate of Greenwood High School.

Don Weir, Board Member

Donald P. Weir, Ed.D., is retired from IU Health, where he was coordinator for the Department of Employee Development. He specialized in leadership development programs and has resided in Greenwood for 22 years.

Krista Taggart, Board Member

Krista is an attorney at Endress + Hauser, Inc., in Greenwood. Previously, she served six years as corporation counsel for the city of Greenwood, where she enjoyed representing the parks & recreation department in exciting projects such as the creation of the City Center Park.

Brett Haworth, Board Member

Brett Haworth is owner of the Greenwood law firm Henn Haworth Cummings + Page, which has a diverse practice handling matters of business law, employment law, personal injury law, family law, criminal law and estate planning. Brett grew up on the Southside of Indianapolis and is a proud Greenwood resident.

For more information on the foundation, as well as ways to donate, please visit greenwoodparksfoundation.org.