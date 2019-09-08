Greenwood Moose Lodge hosts English Country Dance

For the first time in Johnson County an English Country Dance will be held in the Greenwood Moose Lodge, 813 Smith Valley Road, on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7-10 p.m. Ken Gall of Greenwood will call the dance and the Entwyned Celtic Duo of Bloomington will play the music. Admission is $10. Since all dances will be taught, beginners will be welcome. Open to singles, couples and families. While this traditional form of dance has been around for several hundred years, it’s still thriving today. Some dance tunes are taken from old ballads and political satire; others come from classical music and operas. Local dances feature live music played by many of the area’s most accomplished musicians. Partners are not necessary since our tradition is to change partners for each dance. Dances are also held at Garfield Park on second Thursday of the month, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Garfield Park Arts Center at 2432 Conservatory Dr. The cost to participate is $1. For more information, contact Ken Gall at (317) 750-7892 or visit kenthecaller.com.