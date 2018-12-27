Greenwood Middle School set for demolition this winter

The bids are coming in and soon the demolition of Greenwood Middle School will begin, the next step in the city’s aggressive program to redevelop the downtown. Once the land is cleared and prepared – expected to be completed by mid-summer – this and adjacent sites will be developed for mixed uses, combining retail/office with residential space in the same buildings. A focus on connectivity and walkability is a key element of the plan to revitalize Old Town Greenwood. The city plans to demolish the 160,000-square-foot Greenwood Middle School over the winter, except for the gym and a newer addition, both of which will be retained and repurposed. Greenwood Capital Projects Manager Kevin Steinmetz explained that the gym will provide a starting point for a new downtown fieldhouse. The addition previously housed the library, media room, band room and offices in the school. Steinmetz said the Greenwood Parks and Recreation Dept. is taking the lead on redesigning and repurposing the addition and the gym, which total 23,000-square-feet. The final design will depend upon financial and architectural considerations as well as program needs, he said, noting that work will be done throughout 2019. “We’ll have a focus on recreation to complement activities at the Greenwood Community Center,” he added. In 2015, the city purchased the building from the Greenwood Community School Corp., which opened a new middle school on Averitt Road in 2017. The school, located at 523 S. Madison Ave., was constructed in 1950 and occupies 20 acres. In the meantime, work is being done to prepare bids for the next phase – the actual redevelopment – with the first site to be offered in late summer. The city will then offer sections of the land individually, rather than presenting to developers the entire site to be redeveloped, which is bounded by Madison Avenue, Meridian Street, Main Street and Smith Valley Road. Details and maps of the entire redevelopment project can be viewed here. Business owners with questions about the project may contact Steinmetz at (317) 887-5000. Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers has described the redevelopment project as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform the heart of the city for current and future generations. He added that the project is on schedule and moving ahead. “Eventually, a large portfolio of housing and lifestyle options will help Greenwood expand its vibrant economy by attracting new residents, new workforce talent and new businesses,” said Chamber President and CEO Christian Maslowski. “The start of the school demolition truly is a turning point in this exciting redevelopment project for Greenwood and the business community.”