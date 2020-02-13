Greenwood Mayor Myers discusses city’s growth and future plans at State of the City address

By Nancy Price

Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers credited conservative spending and sound management as reasons for the city of Greenwood to maintain the state’s fourth lowest tax rate in the state while investing in public safety, infrastructure, quality of life and economic growth this past year, during the ninth annual State of the City address.

The event, hosted by Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance, was held Feb. 6 at The Nest Event Center in Greenwood.

Myers noted a strong balance sheet helped support several projects:

The redevelopment of the former 19-acre Greenwood Middle School property. Myers presented interior designs for Greenwood’s new downtown fieldhouse, a year-round recreational and fitness center for residents, also serving as a destination for youth sports teams.

Myers continued the address by noting success in the following areas within the past year, plans for continued project growth and new developments:

Public safety: three new police officers and three full-time firefighters (the positions were funded by a 1 percent food and beverage tax); and the launch of Greenwood’s first crime mapping software.

Myers concluded the address by stating that he is feeling stronger every day by participating in three weekly sessions of 9Round Kickboxing to improve his body’s agility and flexibility. Myers, who announced that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in December 2019, compared the state of his health to the city of Greenwood’s condition. “Folks, Greenwood is on a roll and could not be healthier,” he said. “When our community looks in the mirror, we can be both proud in what we see and energized for the progress yet to come.”