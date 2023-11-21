Greenwood native trains to be a U.S. Marine Corps Warfighter

By Ashley Craig, Navy Office of Community Outreach

MERIDIAN, Miss. – Marines are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to military officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors.

At Marine Aviation Training Support Squadron One (MATSS-1), located at Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi, instructors teach Marines to be combat-ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.

Pfc. Brayden Lowe, a native of Greenwood, Indiana, is a student at MATSS-1, learning the necessary skills needed to be an aviation supply specialist.

“My role as an aviation supply specialist will be to ensure the pilots have all the working parts for their aircraft,” said Lowe. “Part of my responsibilities will be ensuring that all parts are working correctly, making sure we have what we need, checking over parts and identifying if anything is wrong.”

Lowe, a 2021 graduate of Whiteland High School, joined the Marine Corps seven months ago.

“I joined the Marine Corps to set up the best future for myself, my wife and my son,” said Lowe. “I wanted to continue my family’s tradition of serving in the military and be the best role model to my brother and two sisters. I’m the first Marine on one side of the family and the second Marine on the other. The educational opportunities the Marine Corps provides are endless and will help advance my civilian life.”

Lowe relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Greenwood to succeed in the military.

“Growing up, I learned that respect is earned, not given and that not everything will be handed to you,” said Lowe. “Remembering that has given me the drive to push for things harder than others will.”

MATSS-1 Meridian is committed to developing dedicated and motivated Marines. Following boot camp, they provide entry-level “A” school training to students in administration and supply occupational specialties.

Serving in the Marine Corps means Lowe is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Marine Corps is our nation’s first line of defense,” said Lowe. “We play so many different roles in the world. When there are national disasters, we play a key role in making sure the people are safe.”

Lowe has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment was walking across the parade deck after five months, showing my family that I made it and all that hard work had paid off,” said Lowe.

As Lowe and other Marines continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Marine Corps.

“Serving in the Marines is everything to me,” said Lowe. “It’s my life. I put my blood, sweat and tears into getting where I am now.”

Lowe is grateful to others for helping make a career possible in the Marine Corps.

“I would like to thank my father, my mother and my uncle for supporting me and pushing me to be the best I can be,” added Lowe. “I also want to thank my wife for her support and for continuously making sure I’m okay.”