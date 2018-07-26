Greenwood man named finalist in Kolache Factory contest

By Nancy Price

A Greenwood man with a taste for Indian food has created a recipe that made him a finalist in a worldwide restaurant contest.

The Kolache Factory, a privately owned and operated franchise based in Katy, Texas, opened its annual Kolache Olympics contest to the public for the first time this year. Out of more than 1,000 applicants, Doug Bumbalough of Greenwood was named one of the top five finalists for his recipe of Curry Chicken, a pastry stuffed with chicken breasts, carrots, curry paste and coriander.

Bumbalough, who grew up in Katy, Texas and has been consuming the pastry treats for years, has won free breakfast every day for six months at any Kolache Factory location. In Indianapolis, there is a Kolache Factory at 9650 Allisonville Road with another in Carmel: 890 E. 116th St.

Bumbalough, who was notified via email from the marketing department of Kolache Factory that he was a finalist, said he was happy when he heard the news.

“My family thought that was awesome and I was anxious to hear what the other four flavors were that I was up against,” he said.

The grand prize winner is called Yes, Please (mac-n-cheese).

Hermann Gruebler, who is with research and development in operations for the Kolache Factory’s headquarters, said the company was looking for “something bolder and different” for their choices in this year’s contest. He said that Curry Chicken stood out and was one of his favorites.

Gruebler, who works for Cognizant Technology Solutions, has many coworkers who are from India; their mouth-watering dishes at work pitch-ins, in addition to his visits at local Indian restaurants, inspired his choice for the contest.

“Curry Chicken has such bold flavors,” he said. “I just figured it would be a natural fit to go with the bread the Kolache Factory uses.”

The other three finalists chosen had recipes for The Cuban, Irish Delight and Country Fried Steak.

For more information about the Kolache Factory, go to kolachefactory.com.