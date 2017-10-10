Greenwood library launches new teen space – TeenHQ

With Greenwood Middle School no longer next door, Greenwood Public Library (GPL) has found that their teen room is no longer the easy afterschool hangout it once was. In order to continue serving the teens in the community as well as possible, the Teen Services Department at GPL have taken a new approach to teen services and launched TeenHQ. TeenHQ is accessible during library hours, and all ages are welcome to browse the teen, manga, and graphic novel collections. Teen Services staff will also be hosting programming in TeenHQ that offers opportunities for teens to explore the world around them, build new skills, and socialize with friends. Programs will now be hosted in the evening and weekends to accommodate busy school schedules. Monthly program offerings can be found on GPL’s website.

Along with rebranding the teen room as TeenHQ, the teen librarians also are introducing The Hangout @ TeenHQ – a teens-only time and space for teens in the community to feel safe and comfortable just hanging out, listening to music, studying, reading, playing a game, or watching a movie. The Hangout is 1-5pm Monday – Friday. Teen Services staff will be available for supervision, book recommendations, homework help, game playing, and general helpfulness during The Hangout hours.

And a final exciting change – the Library’s Teen Advisory Board will now and forever be known as the Teen Volunteer Corp. The Teen Volunteer Corp was created by the Teen Services Department as a program designed to offer leadership opportunities for teens in Greenwood. Corp members assist and support the Teen Services Department by brainstorming, promoting, and volunteering at programs, submitting reviews for the library’s social media, and helping make TeenHQ a welcoming space. There are so many reasons to join, but in case your teen needs some persuading…they can earn service hours for school, network with other teens in the community, and request scholarship letters and job references from the Teen Services staff.

“That’s a lot of changes, but we are super excited to begin this new chapter of serving teens in Greenwood.” said Assistant Director Emily Ellis, “And to kick off all of the fun, we are hosting an Open House on Thursday, October 12th from 1-7pm to celebrate! We’ll have all of our activities out and available to explore, and we’ll provide some light refreshments and a raffle prize to bribe you into coming.”