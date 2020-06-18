Greenwood Kiwanis Club awards scholarships to three Southside graduates

Allison Beach of Center Grove High School, Megan Johns of Greenwood High School and Brandon Kinnick of Franklin Central High School are this year’s recipients of the Bill and Sharlene Mellenamp Scholarship, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Greenwood. The recent graduates, Key Club members at their high schools, were selected from among several candidates because of their remarkable community service and academic achievements.

Beach will attend Purdue University in the fall, majoring in insect biology with a minor in forensics or art/design. She wants to be involved in field research or become a science illustrator.

“Key Club helped me come out of my shell when it comes to leadership and serving others,” Beach, a four-year member of the club at Center Grove, said. “My experiences will continue impacting me as I approach leadership, service and my studies at Purdue.”

She is the daughter of Matt and Anita Beach of Bargersville.

Kinnick is attending Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, where he will major in computer science and software engineering. He hopes to be a software developer for a company that creates products and services to improve the quality of life of others.

“Key Club inspired me to help others in my community and become a lifelong servant leader,” said Kinnick. “The hours I have invested in service the past four years have shown me that it’s not necessary to travel far to make a significant difference.”

He is the son of Joshua and Robin Kinnick of Indianapolis.

Johns, valedictorian of her class at Greenwood High School, will attend Purdue University, majoring in professional flight technology. She hopes to be a commercial pilot.

“Being involved in Key Club has given me the desire and willingness to help others,” Johns said. “Witnessing the struggles of those in need around me motivates me to seek opportunities to help improve the lives of others.”

She is the daughter of Bryan and Sherri Johns of Greenwood.

Each year, the Greenwood Kiwanis Club awards three $1,000 Mellencamp scholarships, one each to a graduating senior at Center Grove, Franklin Central and Greenwood high schools. The scholarship is named after Bill and Sharlene Mellencamp, beloved members of the club and former educators who left this world far too soon.