Greenwood kicks off Summer Concert Series

Greenwood revamped the city’s popular Summer Concert Series in order to continue the outdoor event at Greenwood Amphitheater in Craig Park amidst COVID-19. The series – hosted by Greenwood’s Parks and Recreation Department – kick-started Saturday, July 11 at 7 p.m., with Tastes Like Chicken taking the stage.

Nearly every Saturday evening from July through September, Greenwood residents, visitors and their families gather downtown with lawn chairs, blankets and snack-filled coolers to enjoy live performances in an energetic and welcoming atmosphere. This year, attendees are encouraged to come early to choose a specific seating zone, each with a limited capacity. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for each concert and will close once the venue reaches a limited capacity of 1,215 attendees. Each attendee will receive a colored wristband upon entry to match their chosen seating section. Attendees will enter the venue through designated entry points.

“The Summer Concert Series has quickly become one of Greenwood’s favorite summertime traditions,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers. “We are always looking for ways to enhance the community’s access to parks, trails and outdoor events. During this unprecedented time, the parks department has done an outstanding job of being able to update event plans, so attendees feel safe.”

The official 2020 Summer Concert Series schedule, presented by Century 21, includes:

July 18 – Toy Factory

July 25 – Hairbanger’s Ball

Aug. 1 – The Doo

Aug. 8 – 45 RPM

Aug. 29 – Parrots of the Caribbean

Sept. 5 – Blue River Band

Sept. 12 – X-Generation

“The Greenwood Parks Department and city leadership has been preparing for the launch of the Summer Concert Series for the past couple of months, and we feel confident residents and visitors will experience a safe and enjoyable summertime event,” said Greenwood Parks & Recreation Director Rob Taggart.

In order to practice social distancing, the dance floor will be closed. Greenwood’s Park and Recreation Department officials are asking for social distancing protocols to be followed and attendees are highly encouraged to wear face masks. City officials stress that people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or are sick, should remain home.

For details on show times, food and beverage vendors, concessions and other information, visit greenwood.in.gov.