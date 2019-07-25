Greenwood installs new art sculptures on Polk Hill Trail

The city of Greenwood finalized installation of four new public art sculptures on Polk Hill Trail July 10. The new pieces replace four sculptures previously installed on Polk Hill Trail. “Art on the Trailway” was launched in 2012 and is managed by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. The program is funded by Greenwood’s Economic Development Commission, the Indiana Arts Commission and the Greater Greenwood Arts Council. Approximately every two years, the Parks Department issues a call-out for submissions, and new pieces are chosen by a juried panel. The new sculptures will be in place until spring 2021.

In recent years, Greenwood has made several additions and updates to its trail system as officials seek to increase connectivity and walkability. Earlier this year, the city’s Parks & Recreation Board approved several trail projects, including a new multi-purpose trail from Averitt Road to Freedom Park and paving improvements to Polk Hill Trail and Play Pocket Trail stretching from Craig Park to Fire Station 91.

“Greenwood continues to improve connectivity, quality of life and walkability for all of our residents, young and old,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers. “Our Parks & Recreation Department has focused heavily on trails during the past several years with plans for continued expansion in the future. ‘Art on the Trailway’ has received tremendous support and feedback from residents, businesses and visitors. Greenwood will continue to place a high priority on public and natural amenities.”

This year’s installations include the following pieces/artists. Each artist is paid a commission of $3,000 for a two-year loan of their piece. Seventy percent of the commission is paid upon installation, and the remaining 30 percent is paid upon de-installation. City funding via the Parks Department and Economic Development Commission accounts for $6,700 of the $12,000.

Greg Mueller

– Lutsen Mountain, Minnesota

– “Pod Stop”

– Artist Statement: “In response to Greenwood’s public art initiatives, I focus on the pedestrian-vehicle dichotomy. Pod Stop is a place for pedestrians as they navigate their way through the Greenwood arteries. This sculptural nuance re-purposes street motifs associated with vehicular traffic to construct a place of respite, gathering and play. The sculpture is based on two intersecting stop-sign octagon shapes forming a human-scale pod and clad with Department of Transportation approved, decommissioned street signs. An additional element features repurposed tires that act as perches for a social need. In particular, choosing signs with text of “stop” and “yield” support the concept of a gathering place and contribute to Greenwood’s progressive vision.”

Kimberly McNeelan

– Indianapolis

– “Community Windows”

– Artist Statement: “Community Windows is a sculpture that frames diﬀerent views for the passerby. We are too frequently wrapped up in technology and our phones. We forget to look around and enjoy the beauty at hand! Community Windows oﬀers a whimsical new perspective and way of framing the world.”

Pat Mack

– Indianapolis

– “Two Become One”

– Artist Statement: “This sculpture developed out of thoughts on relationships. The forms are merging into one body expressing in symbolic form what it means to be united in body, mind, and spirit as one. The sculpture morphed into this simple bold shape in a timeless totem pole fashion.”

Nathan Pierce

– Cape Girardeau, MO

– “Bright Days”

– “I love the surprise that we get from seeing out of the ordinary things in ordinary places. Things that are out of the ordinary help bring awareness to our surroundings and creates an opportunity to reimagine our sense of place. I create forms that seem out of the ordinary in the public landscape. The relationship that these pieces have with the environment communicate to the viewer. It is this connection that helps activate our imaginations and helps us see the world differently.”