Greenwood Fieldhouse expands program and wellness options this winter

The city of Greenwood has announced the expansion of programming at the city’s newest public amenity, the Greenwood Fieldhouse. The increase in activities comes as Central Indiana prepares for winter weather.

“Winter temperatures often steer folks away from getting outside for their physical activity,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers. “The fieldhouse will offer expanded and new activities for our residents of all ages. We will have everything from fencing and lacrosse to soccer, pickleball and T-ball. I am excited to see how much the public will enjoy the fieldhouse during its first winter!”

The 65,000-square-foot fieldhouse, completed in spring 2022, offers a variety of indoor recreation spaces, including two multi-purpose turf fields, the city’s first indoor walking track and golf simulators, plus basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts.

The fieldhouse will host a handful of new events, while moving some programming into the fieldhouse that was previously conducted elsewhere due to space constraints at the Greenwood Community Center.

The fieldhouse will also provide space for new activities, including Tots on the Turf, a dedicated time for toddlers to safely explore various sports on the turf during regular school hours.

Winter programming at the fieldhouse will also include:

Golf Simulator Leagues and Lessons: NEW program

program Taekwondo: EXPANDED programs for youth and adults

programs for youth and adults Fencing: NEW program for youth and adults

program for youth and adults Indoor Soccer: NEW program and continuation of outdoor youth soccer program

program and continuation of outdoor youth soccer program Baseball Clinics and Lessons: NEW program with on-staff, qualified instructors

program with on-staff, qualified instructors Softball Lessons: NEW program with on-staff, qualified instructors

program with on-staff, qualified instructors Lacrosse Clinics: NEW program with on-staff, qualified instructors

program with on-staff, qualified instructors Pickleball Leagues, Clinics and Lessons: EXPANDED program from what is currently offered at the Greenwood Community Center

program from what is currently offered at the Greenwood Community Center Basketball Lessons: EXPANDED program offering with on-staff, qualified instructors

program offering with on-staff, qualified instructors Tiny B-Ball: EXPANDED program offering from what was previously held at the Greenwood Community Center

program offering from what was previously held at the Greenwood Community Center Tiny T-Ball: EXPANDED program offering of outdoor Tiny T-Ball, which will be available in winter months for the first time

“Because of the Greenwood Fieldhouse, residents and visitors can easily prioritize recreation year-round more than ever before,” said Director of Greenwood Parks & Recreation, Rob Taggart. “We are so excited to embark on this first winter season and can’t wait to see the fieldhouse do what it was meant to do.”

In addition to new and expanded programming, the fieldhouse will offer leisure opportunities previously not available in Greenwood, including access to cardio and fitness equipment along an elevated running and walking track.

Soccer, pickleball, basketball, and volleyball will all see an increase in open gym times, and the golf simulator will offer daily rental times. Baseball enthusiasts can enjoy open batting cage rentals, available three evenings and one morning per week.

The Greenwood Fieldhouse facility is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. Annual Greenwood Fieldhouse memberships are available and can be combined with Greenwood Community Center memberships at a discounted rate. Day passes and punch passes are also available, and various event spaces can be reserved. For membership and reservation information, go to Greenwood.in.gov/Fieldhouse.

For more information on all events and activities, please visit greenwood.in.gov.