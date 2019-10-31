Greenwood election 2019

By Nancy Price

Election Day is Nov. 5. In Greenwood, current Mayor Mark W. Myers (R) is running unopposed. Candidates featured in this issue that are running for contested office have listed their experience, education and qualifications. Remember to vote next Tuesday!

CITY COUNCIL: AT-LARGE

Michael Campbell (R)

Background: I graduated from Manual High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University in business management and earned a master’s degree from Indiana Baptist College. Currently, I am the president of the Greenwood Common Council and serve on the Greenwood Redevelopment Commission (RDC). Previously, I served on the Greenwood Board of Zoning Appeals & Plan Commission and with the Old Town Revitalization Committee for the city of Greenwood.

Occupation: Retired

Personal: I was born in Indianapolis. My wife, Maggie, and I moved to Greenwood in 1990. We have two children and four grandchildren. I am a member of New Life Baptist Church of Franklin.

CITY COUNCIL: AT-LARGE

Robert Dine (R)

CITY COUNCIL: AT-LARGE

Bradley Pendleton (R)

Background: I graduated from Greenwood High School in 2009 and graduated from Indiana University-Bloomington, where I graduated in 2013 with a degree in public finance. I am a member of the Indiana University Alumni Association. I believe that my background in public finance, working in state government and living in Greenwood my entire life provides me with the experience needed to effectively serve and represent the citizens of Greenwood.

Occupation: I am the assistant director of Nonpublic Schools for the Indiana Department of Education.

Personal: I currently live in Greenwood and have lived here for 28 years. I am a member of Greenwood Christian Church.

CITY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 1

Matthew Smith (D)

Background: I graduated from Western Governors University with an MBA and earned the designation of Certified Safety Professional. I’ve served on Greenwood’s Board of Zoning Appeals, Advisory Plan Commission and Overlay Committee for the last two years. I’m a professional member of the American Society of Safety Professionals.

Occupation: I work as a Senior EHS Resource for PepsiCo.

Personal: I was raised on the southwest side of Indianapolis but have been a proud resident of Greenwood for five years. I have a wife, Heather, and two children: Rory, 7 and Mia, 5, who both attend Northeast Elementary School.

CITY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 1

Linda Gibson (R)

Background: I have been the District 1 Council representative since 2008. I’ve served on both the board of The Social of Greenwood since 2009 and Greenwood Village South since 2010. I was selected for the Richard Lugar Excellence in Public Service Class of 2014-2015. My late husband, John, and I were the cofounders of Flags for Greenwood (FFG). I am a former board member of Restore Old Town Greenwood.

Occupation: I retired from Ernst & Young.

Personal: My late husband, John, and I moved to Greenwood in 1967. I have two adult children, Susan Simmons and Stephen Gibson. I am a member of First Baptist Church.

CITY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 2

Jason Boudi (D)

Background: I have finished 20 years of military service and retired as a captain from the Air National Guard. If elected to serve as the Greenwood District 2 representative, I know that my military service will help me achieve my two goals for Greenwood: making sure downtown Greenwood becomes a great place for families and stopping the continuous building of speculative warehouses.

Occupation: I am currently employed by Eli Lilly as a Cyber Security Incident Investigator.

Personal: I returned to Greenwood about five years ago. I enjoy spending time with my family and participating in Obstacle Course Races.

CITY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 2

Ezra Hill (R)

Background: I attended Roncalli High School and graduated from Purdue University. I was first elected to the Greenwood City Council in 2012 and have served two terms and seeking my third. I was a Restore Old Town Greenwood president in 2016, served on the pool committee, which proposed Freedom Springs as well as two years on the Plan Commission. My primary focus for the last seven years has been on the downtown revitalization effort.

Occupation: I am vice president and co-owner of Whalen Construction Co. with my brother, Austin.

Personal: I grew up in Indianapolis and moved to Greenwood in 2002. I have two children, Alivia and David.

CITY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 3

Terri Roberts-Leonard (D)

Background: I graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati and received master’s degrees from Xavier University and Morehead State. As a member of the Greenwood Common Council, my aim is to create opportunities for the city and its residents and open the door for innovative ways to strengthen, empower and protect the community.

Occupation: I have a 14-year career in higher education, currently serving as the director of Diversity & Inclusion at Franklin College.

Personal: I am a seven-year resident of Greenwood and District 3. I’m originally from Dayton, OH. I am a foster parent and live with my husband, Eddie.

CITY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 3

Michael Williams (R)

CITY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 6

Kyle R. Swain (D)

Background: I have a bachelor’s degree with concentrations in political science, economics and history and a business certificate from the Kelly School of Business. Some of my goals include working on affordable housing, city connectivity through trails and pathways, keeping unique Greenwood design and culture, inclusivity and supporting our public services as the firefighters and police.

Occupation: I’m a key account manager – Domestic and International – at Airtomic LLC.

Personal: I’ve lived in Greenwood for 27 years.

CITY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 6

David J. Lekse (R)

Background: I’m a graduate of UIndy and the I.U. School of Law. I was elected to the council in 2015. On the council, I’ve opposed “growth at any cost” measures. I put citizens first, assessing proposals on an individual basis, supporting development that would bring better jobs and opposing those that may impair quality of life, such as by impacting traffic. My priorities include improving traffic, lowering taxes and focusing on “smart growth.”

Occupation: As a former CPA and now an attorney, I represent Greenwood people and businesses.

Personal: My wife, Denise, and our sons have lived in Greenwood since 1993.

UNCONTESTED

CITY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 4

Ronald Bates (R)

CITY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 5

David J. Hopper (R)

GREENWOOD CITY: COURT JUDGE

Lewis J. Gregory (R)

GREENWOOD CITY: CLERK

Jeannine Myers (R)

GREENWOOD CITY: MAYOR

Mark W. Myers (R)