Greenwood couple charged with credit card skimming operation

By Nancy Price

A Greenwood couple has been arrested for possessing numerous credit card skimming devices found by police inside their home.

Norge Rodriguez-Leon, 36, and Mayara Martinez, 26, have been charged with a level six felony for the crime. If convicted, the suspects could spend two-and-a-half years in prison and be fined up to $10,000.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office was alerted by police in Champaign County, Illinois, of active arrest warrants for alleged credit card skimming operations. Authorities were sent to a home located in the 1700 block of Feather Reed Lane in Greenwood after obtaining a search warrant.

Once inside the home, police discovered multiple card-skimming devices, blank credit cards, credit card-readers, identification cards and gift cards.

They also found 229 credit cards that were skimmed from residents of several states, including Georgia and South Carolina.

In addition, a ledger was found that listed 10 gas stations in Indianapolis where investigators later found skimming devices.

The locations of the gas stations included Marathons on West Bradbury Avenue and Beachway Drive, and a Citgo on West 16th Street in Indianapolis.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office advises that individuals should watch their credit card accounts for suspicious activity.