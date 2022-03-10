Greenwood Community HS students to perform “The Addams Family”

The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy, will be taking place at Greenwood Community High School on March 10, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. Seating is reserved, and tickets can be purchased online by going to woodmenchoir.com. Tickets can also be reserved by contacting Lisa Knartzer in the high school music department office: knartzer@gws.k12.in.us or (317) 889-4000, ext. 3407. Ticket rates are $12 for preferred seating, $10 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The Addams Family, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. – Theatricalrights.com

As director of the show, Dan Borns states: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to perform for the Greenwood community and would love to see community members come out to support live theatre. The Addams Family has something for everyone. Great music, tons of comedy, fun dance sequences and a chance to step back from the day to day for a couple of hours.”

The cast of high school students includes Joshua Sirkin (Gomez), Angela Stigall (Morticia), Eva Dean (Wednesday), Dylan Mann (Fester), Emily Loper (Pugsley), John Gries (Lurch), Aurora Arthur (Grandma), Lily Mull (Alice Beineke), Noah Sirkin (Lucas Beineke) and Kurtis Poynter (Mel Beineke). The show also includes an ensemble of Addams Family ancestors, several student production crew members and a live student pit orchestra.

Those involved in the production staff include: Dan Borns (director/choreographer), Jennie Simms (assistant director), Caitlin Lincourt (pit orchestra conductor), Scott Young (auditorium director/set designer/production manager), Patrick Houde (makeup design), Betsey Cox (rehearsal/performance accompanist), Kathy and Bekah Van Es (costume design), Jennie Simms (producer/playbill design) and Sunny Gullery (set painting/artwork).