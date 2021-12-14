Greenwood Community Band hosting annual Christmas Concert

Holiday music—Greater Greenwood Community Band is performing its annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 6:00 pm in the Greenwood High School auditorium. Narrated by Greenwood Mayor, Mark Myers, this musical event titled “Celebration For The Holidays” is packed with festive Christmas favorites, multimedia, special guests, and a visit from Santa.

Director Randy Greenwell will be conducting the not-for-profit 80 plus piece band of volunteer instrumentalists, a harpist, a vocal choir, and a troupe of dancers from Style Dance Academy. For further details about the organization and to join the mailing list, visit the group’s website, https://GreenwoodBand.org.

Bring friends and family to enjoy a festive Sunday evening concert celebrating the start of winter. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a concert downbeat at 6:00 p.m.

In compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, audience members are asked to please wear masks for this event. Also, the Salvation Army will be collecting canned food donations for the local food bank to help those in need.